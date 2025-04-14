Russell Brand Faces Additional Complaints From At Least 3 More Women Amid Assault Charges; Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to r*pe and s*xual assault.

New complaints have surfaced against comedian Russell Brand, who was already facing s*x offense charges. The new plaintiffs have reportedly contacted the Met Police after the Crown Prosecution Service authorized the offenses against Brand.

The actor-comedian's supporters have allegedly sent threats and abused the investigating authorities through an email address. This news comes ahead of his appearance in court on May 2. Brand, who has denied all allegations, is set to fly from Florida with his wife to attend the hearing.

Advertisement

The original complaints were filed in September 2023. After months of investigation, the authorities gave the green light to charge the comedian with federal charges. According to the Met Police, the charges relate to four women between 1999 and 2005.

He has been charged for performing alleged r*pe on a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and involving another woman from the Westminster area in oral r*pe and s*xual assault in 2004. He's been accused of assaulting another woman in 2001 and a different woman between 2004 and 2005.

The latter offenses have reportedly taken place in the Westminster area of London. "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers," Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said, as per The Sun.

He further issues an open call for people who have been affected by the case or have any information to reach out to the Met Police and speak up. When the news broke, Brand released a video on his X account pleading not guilty to the accusations.

Advertisement

"I've always told you guys, when I was young and single before I had my wife and family, I was a fool man," he said. He further admitted to being a drug and s*x addict but claimed to have never indulged in offenses like rape.

He insisted that all his s*xual relationships have been consensual.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Russell Brand Set to Appear in Florida College Speech Despite Ongoing Sexual Assault Case