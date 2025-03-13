John Wick 5 To Be Actioned Amid Keanu Reeves’ Remarks on Not Returning; Lionsgate Exec Says, 'Think There Are...'

Keanu Reeves blew our minds with the action thriller outing, John Wick. However, the actor has seemingly stepped away from the role, as per his recent remarks. But worry not as the Lionsgate executive recently shared an update about a fifth outing of the assassin.

Jenefer Brown confirmed that John Wick 5 is in development. As per a report by Comicbook.com Brown spoke about the future of the John Wick franchise and also a few other spinoffs.

Talking to the outlet, Jenefer Brown, who is the Head of Global Products and Affairs at Lionsgate mentioned, “This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can’t wait for that to release to the world.”

She then went on to add that the studio has already announced a fifth John Wick movie and has already started to work on it as well.

Further continuing with her engaging words, Jenefer Brown also mentioned, "I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game."

For those who do not know, Ballerina happens to be the latest outing from the universe of John Wick.

The aforementioned film will star Ana De Armas, alongside Norman Reedus. The movie will even work as the last outing in which we will be able to witness the intriguing skills of Lance Reddick.

Reeves has stood firm about his decision of not returning to the John Wick franchise after the character's fate was concluded in the movie's fourth installment.

A trailer for the movie, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina was released on September 26, 2024, also confirming that Keanu Reeves will have a crucial role in the background story of Ana De Armas’s Ballerina while making a cameo in the movie.

Till now John Wick has had four films, including the 2014 outing, which was followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 which was released in 2017, then the 2019 film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and the latest that was released in 2023 John Wick: Chapter 4.

Ballerina will be released on June 6, 2025.