Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Mr. Big’s Death on And Just Like That, Reveals Why His Relationship With Carrie Was 'Toxic'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*xual misconduct.

Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to Mr. Big’s death sequence on And Just Like That. The actress, who portrays the role of Carrie on the show, shared that filming the death sequence of Big was one of the hardest parts for her, personally and professionally.

In conversation with E! News, the movie star revealed that Chris Noth’s character was one of the main “arteries” of the series, and to continue without him has been a struggle.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actress explained, “Big dying was really, really hard to do both professionally and personally. That's not just a thread. It's one of the main arteries that you would struggle to do without.”

She added, “It was really sad to say goodbye to that. It's not like I needed it for my own health or well-being. But that was a hugely wonderful story to tell for a lot of years.”

The role portrayed by Noth has been one of the vital characters on the show, and his relationship with Carrie is quite adored by the audience. So, it was a big risk for the writers too, to kill one of the main characters off. Mr. Big died of a heart attack.

What does Sarah Jessica Parker think of Carrie and Mr. Big’s relationship?

Further in talks with the outlet, the actress revealed that she agreed with the “objections” that the fans had with her and Mr. Big’s toxic relationship and how they ended up together, but still had admiration for the onscreen couple. Parker said, “All of it was a mess, and all of it was wonderful.” She continued, “It was romantic, and it was a disaster. It was destructive, and it was healthy.” The actress shared that she felt completely “untethered” and that it was a really hard goodbye to say.

Following the death of Mr. Big, Carrie went on to rekindle her romance with John Corbett’s character, Aidan Shaw, in season 4 of Sex and the City.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth faced a downfall in his career after he faced allegations of s*xual misconduct in 2021.

Chris Noth’s confession of infidelity

Following several allegations against the actor, Noth confessed to cheating on his wife. He recalled that his partner was “devastated,” but he does not feel it to be a crime. In his first interview post being framed as a person who harassed women, the actor revealed, “I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture.”

He further added, “You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it's just a little side dance, and it's fun.” Noth claimed that he would justify himself by saying, “You're not hurting anybody. No one's going to know about this, you know, and s*x is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.’”

Amid the allegations, the actor is still married to his longtime partner, Tara Wilson. The couple tied the knot in 2012, ten years after dating each other. They are also parents to two kids.

