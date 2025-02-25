When Scarlett Johansson Took a Dig at Ryan Reynolds for Being ‘Competitive’ After Leaving Her for Blake Lively

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most successful actors in Hollywood today. There was a time, however, when the two shared a close bond. The actors were married and were considered one of the "IT" couples of the film industry.

While they have since moved on with their respective partners, in an old interview, the Black Widow actress opened up about her time with Ryan Reynolds, subtly hinting at what led to their separation.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, Scarlett Johansson was asked about her feelings toward her ex-husband and the relationship they once shared. She emphasized the importance of having a "real understanding" in a relationship.

Although The Prestige actress did not mention Reynolds by name, she appeared to be referring to the Deadpool & Wolverine star. Johansson further explained how a “competitive” attitude can negatively impact a romantic relationship.

“There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people’s careers are progressing at the same rate. Even if one person is more successful than the other, that can also be challenging. There may be a competitive element,” the Avengers: Age of Ultron actress stated.

For those who may not know, Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were married for three years. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and parted ways in 2011.

After their separation, both actors moved on with other partners. Following her split from The Adam Project actor, Johansson met Romain Dauriac in 2014, with whom she shares her daughter, Rose. After their separation, Johansson later married SNL comedian Colin Jost in 2020, and the couple shares a son, Cosmo.

Meanwhile, Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012.