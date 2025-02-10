Selena Gomez is ‘Proud’ of Her Work In Emilia Perez Despite 'Magic Being Lost' Amid Sofia Karla Gascon Controversy

Selena Gomez surely knows how to put out her opinions bluntly. The singer recently talked about how she feels about her work in Emilia Perez amid the ongoing controversy about her co-star in the movie, Sofia Karla Gascon continues to be the talk among netizens, per The Hollywood Reporter’s article.

As per the report, the Heart Wants What It Wants vocalist appeared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, February 9. During this, the songstress was questioned about how she was doing amid the chaos that surrounded Emilia Perez’s Academy Awards campaign.

The vocalist answered with, “I’m really good.” She added, “Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just, I’m just grateful and live with no regrets.”

She made one thing clear: “And I would do this movie over and over again if I could.” This reportedly garnered applause from the audience.

For the unversed, Gascon is being slammed by people after her previously shared online comments filled with racism resurfaced on social media. This topic came into the limelight heavily amid her nomination for the Academy Awards. The actress has reportedly apologized and has also defended herself.

Previously, Gascon’s other co-star from the above-mentioned movie, Zoe Saldana also addressed this scandal when she appeared at a Q&A in London. The Guardians of the Galaxy actress candidly stated, “It makes me really sad because I don’t support [it], and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.”