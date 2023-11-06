Selling Sunset Season 7: Top 10 explosive fights that had us HOOKED

Selling Sunset Season 7 had a whirlwind of drama, and the ten wildest fights of the season kept fans on the edge of their seats. From confrontations to accusations, this season had it all. While some familiar faces returned, new characters added their unique drama to the mix. Let's explore the ten most outrageous fights that had viewers talking.

Jason and Brett's financial clash

While it's usually the real estate agents who stir the pot, this time, it was the Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett, at odds. The source of the fight was the expansion of The O Group's offices. Brett said that some of Jason's spending and expansion plans were irresponsible. This led to a heated exchange of words between the siblings, with Jason ultimately coming out on top.

Nicole and Emma's social climbing spat

The season kicked off with a major fight when Emma Hernan heard a rumor that Nicole had called her a "social climber." Upset by this, Emma confronted Nicole at Chelsea's birthday party, sparking a heated argument. The situation escalated, with Nicole portraying herself as the victim, and Emma and Chrishell's reactions suggesting deeper tensions with Nicole.

Nicole and Amanza's confrontation

Given Nicole's strained relationship with Chrishell, it was no surprise that her interactions with Nicole remained tense in Season 7. At Chelsea's birthday party, Chrishell and Emma ended up in a heated dispute with Nicole over her accusation that Emma was a social climber due to her association with Chrishell. This argument also drew in Amanza, who called Nicole out for making false accusations about Emma. Nicole felt ganged up on and, in the aftermath, sent a text message to Amanza, creating further tensions and portraying herself as a victim.

Amanza reignites the Bre and Chelsea drama

Amanza's role as a mediator eventually backfired, as she was forced to take sides in the ongoing feud between Bre and Chelsea. Despite her attempts to stay above the drama, Amanza inadvertently reignited the conflict between Bre and Chelsea by sharing a conversation that angered both parties. This unexpected argument added to the season's explosive nature.

Nicole's inability to apologize to Chrishell

Chrishell made an effort to mend fences when she apologized to Nicole after an insensitive suggestion from Jason. However, Nicole's inability to offer a sincere apology in return became a significant point of contention. This situation highlighted Nicole's self-centered tendencies, further fueling the drama.

Amanza and Chelsea's argument about Bre

Although Amanza and Chelsea seemed to have resolved their disagreement regarding Bre earlier in the season, it resurfaced, leading to intense discussions between the two passionate cast members. Chelsea appeared to be deliberately provoking Bre, while Amanza sought unity within the group. The argument was marked by miscommunication and misunderstandings.

The private jet debacle

Tensions reached a breaking point when Nicole was initially invited by Brett to join a private jet trip to Cabo, only to be uninvited by Chrishell and Emma. Amanza felt blindsided by the decision of Chrishell and Emma to stay in a separate villa, emphasizing her belief in the group's unity. This incident foreshadowed continued conflicts between Chrishell and Nicole.

Amanza's phone message to Chrishell

One of the most explosive moments of the season revolved around a phone message from Amanza to Chrishell. Feeling accused of playing both sides, Amanza left a pointed video message for Chrishell during a dinner in Cabo. This led to a rift in their relationship, and Chrishell subsequently fired Amanza from a job, causing ongoing strain between them.

Chrishell and Marie-Lou's awkward lunch

Chrishell and Marie-Lou's heated lunch encounter was a highly anticipated showdown. Marie-Lou displayed immaturity, expecting Chrishell to be friends with her despite Jason's history of dating much younger models. This led to a fiery exchange, with Chrishell rightfully expressing her frustration and leaving the conversation.

Bre and Cassandra's season-ending blowout

The season concluded with a dramatic showdown between Bre and Cassandra. Chelsea introduced Cassandra to Jason for a potential co-listing, leading to escalating tensions between Bre and the new agent. Bre's hostility and frustration reached a peak, and she left the O Group's new office launch party, leaving her future with the firm uncertain. This unexpected cliffhanger left viewers eagerly awaiting Selling Sunset Season 8.

Selling Sunset Season 7 delivered thrilling confrontations, ensuring fans are hungry for more. As the series continues to captivate its audience, the anticipation for Selling Sunset Season 8 is at an all-time high.

