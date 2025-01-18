Severance Creator Reveals Details Behind Keanu Reeves' Voice Cameo; Deets Inside

The dedicated fans who have been enjoying the development of Severance were recently stunned to hear a very familiar voice. The sound that everyone heard in the newly released episode was of none other than The Matrix star Keanu Reeves himself, about which the creator of the show spilled a few beans.

Dan Erickson, the creator of the series, recently opened up about how Keanu Reeves had a cameo in the Lumon is Listening video in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series.

Talking about the premiere of Severance’s Season 2, Erickson stated, “All I can say is that we talked about a couple of different people for that role.”

The creator then went on to add, while talking to Collider that the production was thinking of getting an actor onboard with whom, the audience can concert and “have certain associations.”

However, the team behind Severance also wanted to have a “very warm presence.” Calling the Lumon building “very friendly in the context of this video,” Dan Erickson went on to mention that Keanu Reeves’s voice has an essence of friendliness and also the voice that grips everyone’s heart.

The series in question here happens to be from Erickson and director Ben Stiller. It is the tale that talks about a world where technological advancements allow corporate employees to have their memories of work and personal lives divided, surgically.

Advertisement

This second season has 10 episodes and stars Adam Scott as Mark, who, along with his friends, learns about the horrifying consequences of meddling with the severance barrier. They somehow land in trouble, only leading themselves down the path of darkness and woe.

The series also stars Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken, as well as Patricia Arquette.

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Spend Sweet Time at Motorcycle Race in Germany