Shannen Doherty's Co-Star Holly Marie Combs Reveals The Late Actress Had 'Promised' to 'Haunt' Her; See Here

In a touching tribute to her late friend and co-star Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs shared memories and emotions in a heartfelt Instagram post. Doherty, widely known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Charmed, passed away recently at the age of 53 after battling cancer.



Combs, who starred alongside Doherty in the popular TV series Charmed, took to social media to express her deep feelings.

Holly Marie Combs shares emotional tribute to Shannen Doherty

Holly Combs posted old photos showing special moments they shared. In her caption, she mentioned that a photo that meant a lot to her was missing. She said Shannen Doherty, before she died, had jokingly said she feared she would haunt her, adding humor to their lasting friendship.



"I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one," she wrote. "Shannen promised to haunt me, but I thought she'd be occupied with a few others at first. Alas, I'm sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock. 10:18."



"It's been one week, and it feels like forever," Combs wrote, referencing Doherty's death on July 13. She described spending the entire day searching for that one elusive picture among the many memories they shared. Despite not finding it, Combs expressed confidence that it would appear unexpectedly, just as Doherty had predicted. Combs referred to Doherty as her rock and signed off her post with a poignant time marker: 10:18.



Shannen Doherty had been transparent about her health issues, sharing personal tales and talking about her fight with cancer on podcasts like Let's Be Clear. Both friends and fans found great resonance in her willingness to share her journey.



Earlier this year, Holly Combs and fellow Charmed star Rose McGowan showed their support for Shannen Doherty publicly, especially amidst ongoing tensions with another co-star, Alyssa Milano. Despite any disagreements in the past, Combs' recent tribute highlights the strong connection she had with Doherty, which went beyond the difficulties they experienced.



Shannen Doherty's friends and colleagues expressed deep emotions after her death. Her co-star, Jennie Garth, described her as resilient and optimistic while working on Beverly Hills, 90210. Garth mentioned that Doherty had a big impact on people's lives. She thought Doherty was one of the toughest women she had ever met and said she influenced both work and personal life in a big way.



Alyssa Milano thought about her relationship with Doherty, saying Doherty was talented and missed since she passed away. Milano respected and admired Doherty a lot, even though they didn't always get along.



In February, Doherty joined Combs and McGowan on stage at MegaCon Orlando. They reunited for a panel discussion, celebrating their time together on 'Charmed' and highlighting their lasting friendship off-screen.



A video from the Charmed podcast House of Halliwell showed Doherty praising Milano for her role in the show. Milano talked about their ups and downs, saying she respected Doherty's acting skills and character.

Shannen Doherty's enduring legacy in Hollywood and beyond

Shannen Doherty made a lasting impression on Hollywood over her career by playing endearing roles and using her position to stand up for causes that were important to her. Her impact on fans who valued her honesty and determination goes far beyond her acting credits.



As her friends and fans grieve her passing, Holly Marie Combs' heartfelt tribute highlights the lasting connection and impact Shannen Doherty had on others in her incredible life.

