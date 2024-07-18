'The World is Less Without Her': Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had a 'Complicated Relationship' With Late Shannen Doherty

Following the loss of her rival and former Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano sent her sympathies.

In an interview, Alyssa said that their relationship was somewhat volatile, but she never had anything against Shannen.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core, she was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” the 51-year-old said in a statement to Page Six Sunday.

She described Shannen as an excellent actress who was adored by many people, adding that the world is now a little bit sadder without her. Alyssa also expressed her condolences to everyone who knew Shannen and loved her.

Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty starred alongside Holly Marie Combs in Charmed for the first three years of the show's run, starting in 1998. Shannen’s character, Prue Halliwell, was killed off in the last episode of Season 3, leading to her departure from the series. She was subsequently replaced by Rose McGowan, who portrayed the half-sister of Milano and Combs's characters.

During the December 2023 episode of Shannen’s Let’s Be Clear podcast, Shannen and Holly shared some drama. They said Alyssa demanded Shannen be fired from the producers due to a hostile work environment and threatened to sue.

Milano and Doherty address allegations and stand by their truths

In February, at MegaCon Orlando, Milano responded to the allegation, expressing her regret over the situation. She said it disappoints her that despite the show bringing joy to many people, its reputation is still marred by negativity and toxicity, even after more than two decades. Alyssa lamented that people are unable to embrace and appreciate the success of a show that was significant to all its members.

Advertisement

Two days later, at the same convention, Shannen Doherty remained steadfast in her statements. She made it clear that she and Holly shared their truths and stood by them. Shannen, who played Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, became emotional when she disclosed that she was suffering from a severe illness.

She emphasized the importance of speaking the truth and not allowing others to dictate what is considered the truth, especially given her health struggles. Sadly, Shannen did not survive her battle with cancer and passed away at the age of 53.

ALSO READ: Who is Thomas Crooks? Officials identify suspected gunman who shot Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally

Shannen Doherty passes away at 33 after cancer battle

On Saturday, July 13, Shannen Doherty died at age 53 from cancer. Leslie Sloane, a representative from People, revealed the news and praised Shannen. Sloane noted that family was very important to Shannen, and she spent her final moments in the presence of relatives and her dog, Bowie. Her family has asked for privacy to mourn and grieve in private.

Advertisement

Shannen was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in March 2015, marking the beginning of her cancer journey. She only disclosed her diagnosis when she opened a legal battle against her former managers, who had let her health insurance expire, leaving her unable to seek medical treatment.

Shannen Doherty's cancer journey: A tale of resilience

After the drama, Shannen Doherty continued sharing her cancer fight with her fans. In August 2016, she stated that her cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, and she estimated she had five years to live. However, in 2017, the Heathers star revealed that she was cancer-free, marking a new beacon of hope.

She remained cancer-free for several years before experiencing a recurrence in February 2020, diagnosed as stage 4. By June 2023, she informed her family that the cancer had progressed to her brain. In November, she had to inform them that the cancer had metastasized to her bones. In an interview with People magazine, Shannen said she had no fear of death because she believed she would go to heaven, but she did not want to die.

Advertisement

Amid all this, in April, Shannen openly admitted she was making preparations for the end. She began packing her Tennessee home to alleviate some of the burdens for her mother. On her Let’s Be Clear podcast, she stated that she wanted her mother to be aware of her priorities because it would be extremely challenging for her if she were to pass away first.

ALSO READ: Andrea Bocelli Collaborates With Shania Twain For Her New Album; See Here