'We Are Lifelong Fans': Julia Roberts Reveals She Shared First Dance With Husband Danny Moder On Dave Matthews Song As Band Is Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024

At the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Julia Roberts honored the Dave Matthews Band in a deeply personal way. As the actress took the stage to introduce the band, she revealed a touching detail from her own life. Her first dance with her husband, Danny Moder, over 20 years ago, was to one of the band's songs. This emotional connection added another layer of significance to her participation in the ceremony.

Roberts, 56, who has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder since 2002, was the perfect choice to induct the Dave Matthews Band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their music has played an important role in her life, and she revealed to the audience that it was the soundtrack to one of her most cherished moments — her first dance with Moder as newlyweds. Speaking at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Roberts shared how the band’s music has accompanied the couple throughout their relationship, saying, "That was a winning combination," referencing both her love for her husband and the band's music. Roberts further expressed her deep connection to their music, affectionately adding, “We’re not just fans. We are lifelong fans.”

The Oscar-winning actress continued, acknowledging that the band’s melodies have played an instrumental part in her personal journey with her husband, saying that she has been "swooning over my husband and this band ever since." Roberts' touching anecdote had the audience cheering, and she jokingly encouraged everyone to "clap for swooning." She emphasized that the Dave Matthews Band’s music has remained a constant source of joy and inspiration for the couple, becoming an integral part of their relationship over the years​.

Beyond her personal story, Roberts spoke highly of the band’s legacy and the impact they've had on music history. Calling herself “deeply honored,” she reflected on how their songs transcend generations, resonating with listeners on an emotional level. As she inducted them into the Hall of Fame, she celebrated the band's timeless influence, from its early days in the 1990s to its continued success. Roberts praised their unique sound, a blend of rock, jazz, and folk that has captured the hearts of millions around the world.

The Dave Matthews Band, fronted by the charismatic singer and guitarist Dave Matthews, has been one of the most influential rock bands since the 1990s, known for their impressive live performances and deeply poetic lyrics. Their induction into the Hall of Fame marks a well-deserved recognition of their contribution to the evolution of modern rock. Roberts highlighted how their music has the power to create memorable moments, like the one she shared with Moder on their wedding day​.

Julia Roberts’ touching tribute to the Dave Matthews Band at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony brought to light the powerful role music plays in shaping our most intimate memories. Her personal connection to the band's music, and its role in her love story with Danny Moder, reminded everyone in attendance of the timeless and emotional nature of their songs. As the band was welcomed into the prestigious Hall of Fame, the night became not only a celebration of musical achievement but a testament to how music can weave itself into the fabric of our lives, creating memories that last a lifetime.

