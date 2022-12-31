Sophie Turner shares PICS from her pregnancy days; 5 things about her parenthood journey with Joe Jonas

As 2022 comes to an end, we all look back at how we spent this year. This fact is true for popular Hollywood celebrities Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas as well. The celebrity couple welcomed their second daughter in June this year. Before this, the couple welcomed their first daughter named Willa in June 2020. With the year drawing to an end, Sophie recently shared a bunch of memories from her pregnancy days.

Taking to Instagram a while ago, Sophie dropped a bunch of images with her husband Joe Jonas, and her pregnancy days. She captioned: “What a year friends.” This post has been liked by over one lakh Instagram users right now. Have a look.

Sophie Turner’s pregnancy journey with Joe Jonas: A Recap of 2022

1. Sophie Turner shares UNSEEN photo of her baby bump after welcoming the second baby with Joe Jonas

Sophie and Joe are surely enjoying their parenthood days and this photo is evidence of the same. In August this year, Sophie reflected on her pregnancy days while she was about to welcome her second child. In the picture, Sophie can be seen smiling while posing with a baby bump. Have a look at this adorable cute picture.

2. Joe Jonas drops a sweet video of romantic moments with Sophie Turner after welcoming their second baby

Popular singer Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, was on cloud nine soon after he welcomed his second child with his wife Sophie Turner. Sharing glimpses of this magical journey, Joe dropped a sweet video message that still wins the hearts of netizens. He captioned this video, “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your (love) story.” The video also featured their wedding photos and showcased the Game of Thrones star with her baby bump.

3. Sophie Turner wishes her 'love' Joe Jonas on his 33rd birthday with a cute cozy photo

The Game of Thrones star dropped a love-filled message for her husband Joe Jonas on his 33rd birthday. Wishing Joe with warmth and love, Sophie dropped a picture wherein she can be seen cuddling with her husband by touching each other’s noses. She captioned this photo, “Happy Birthday My Love." However, it is difficult to ascertain whether this picture is from Sophie’s pregnancy days. Have a look at the cute picture here.

4. Met Gala 2022: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner cutely hold hands as the latter shows off her baby bump

Met Gala is no less than a fashion parade wherein several high-profile celebrities arrive on the red carpet in New York City every year. This event takes place annually to generate funds for a noble cause. This year, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grabbed headlines for donning their splendid outfits in style. Not to miss the adorable smile the couple shared while Sophie was flaunting her baby bump on the red carpet. Have a look at the glimpses here.

5. Joe Jonas admits being 'less nervous' to welcome the second baby with Sophie Turner

Was Joe Jonas nervous to welcome his second child with Sophie Turner? The member of the Jonas Brothers gives an epic answer to this question. In an interview with the People, Joe said that he is "maybe a bit less nervous" about welcoming his second child with his wife Sophie Turner. “You don’t know what to expect but I’m just excited,” Joe said while speaking to People.

About Sophie Turner

The popular Hollywood actor Sophie Turner is a mother of two children at the age of 26 now. For those who are unaware, Turner made her acting debut as Sansa Stark on the fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019), for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in the year 2019.

Later, she appeared in the television film The Thirteenth Tale (2013) and made her feature film debut in Another Me (2013). Soon, she rose to fame and featurewas d in popular works like Barely Lethal (2015). She is also known for her role as young Jean Grey / Phoenix in the X-Men film series (2016–2019).

