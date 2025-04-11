Taylor Swift Slams Kanye West with Legal Action For NASTY Comments Involving Harry Styles and Justin Bieber; Know What Happened

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

It seems that Kanye West can't help but take a dig at other people. This time, he reportedly got Taylor Swift’s attention after he made some disturbing comments on X in a now-deleted posts, involving her, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber, per The Daily Mail.

According to Firstpost, on his X handle, West, in a very graphic way, alleged that Swift was intimate with Styles and Bieber at the same time. In one tweet, Ye reportedly wrote, "I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f****d Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water," adding, “ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

Later, he reportedly shared, "I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F*** HE KNOW THAT," adding, "IM MAD I HAVENT F****D TAYLOR SWIFT…YET.”

As per The Daily Mail, the songstress has taken action and filed a cease and desist against the rapper. A source told the publication that Ye has “gone too far” this time, adding that his allegations are not just untrue, “they are defamatory.”

The source added, “This isn't just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her, and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.” They also told the outlet that the songstress felt that she did not have another option but to issue a cease and desist.

But it seems that the Wildest Dreams singer’s beau, Travis Kelce, has also allegedly reacted to the same. According to the report, an insider close to the NFL star stated that he is furious and suggested confronting the rapper physically, “man to man.”

The insider also shared about the athlete’s frustration with the fact that publicly responding to West's tweets will only “give more attention to the lies.” The source stated that the songstress is “clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her. There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face.”

The insider close to Styles shared that the singer is angry over what West had shared. It was reportedly mentioned that the Golden vocalist was not in contact with Swift and has not been for multiple years, but in case he is asked about confirming that this is untrue, he would be glad to do that.

As per the article, the source stated that Styles found West’s words “so disrespectful,” adding that bringing the Watermelon Sugar singer in this was “uncalled for.” They shared, “This never happened, and Harry will lend his support however needed.”

On the other hand, an insider who’s close to Bieber told the outlet that West’s claims are “100 percent untrue.”

The latest stunt by Ye, involving Swift’s name, has only fueled their years long beef with each other, which started in 2009, during the MTV VMAs, when Kanye went up the stage-- while Swift was giving an acceptance speech for winning Best Female Video honor-- and gave a shoutout to Beyonce.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

