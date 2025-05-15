Did Blake Lively Threaten to Leak Taylor Swift’s Texts Over It Ends With Us Drama With Justin Baldoni? Here's What We Know

Attorneys for Justin Baldoni have made a serious claim in a recent court filing, alleging that Blake Lively tried to pressure her friend Taylor Swift into supporting her publicly in the It Ends With Us legal case. According to Baldoni’s legal team, Lively allegedly told Swift to delete text messages and threatened to leak personal conversations if Swift did not issue a statement backing her.

In a letter filed on Wednesday, May 14, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, stated why his team believes a subpoena issued to Venable, the law firm representing Swift, is important to the case.

“The Lively Defendants’ insistence that the subpoena seeks irrelevant information is wrong,” Freedman wrote. He claimed the team received information from a source highly likely to have reliable information that Lively asked Swift to delete text messages.

The letter also alleges that Lively’s lawyer contacted Swift’s legal team and "demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively," adding that if Swift refused, private text messages could be leaked. Freedman said they were informed Swift’s lawyer responded and “addressed these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats.”

Blake Lively’s attorney, Mike Gottlieb, issued a firm denial, calling the claims 'categorically false.' “We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources and completely untethered from reality,” said Gottlieb in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers…who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence.” Gottlieb also mentioned that they plan to file motions against Baldoni’s legal team, saying they will immediately file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct.

Taylor Swift was subpoenaed on May 9 as part of the ongoing lawsuit. However, her team says she had no role in the movie’s production.

Taylor Swift’s spokesperson said that she was never present on the set of the movie, did not contribute to the film’s score, and never viewed or edited any version of it. The spokesperson stated that Swift’s only involvement was the licensing of her song My Tears Ricochet. They also claimed that the subpoena was an attempt to use Swift’s name to attract public attention and generate tabloid interest.

