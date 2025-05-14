Travis Kelce Sparks Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors with Big Hint; Are Wedding Bells Around the Corner?

Travis Kelce may have dropped a subtle hint about a future wedding with Taylor Swift during his recent red carpet appearance. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the Amazon Upfronts 2025 on Monday alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and wore a gray suit layered over a Marni T-shirt that had fans buzzing. The USD 222 designer tee featured a large graphic of a wedding cake, which sparked speculation among Swifties.

One fan reacted on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Is that a wedding cake on Travis Kelce’s tshirt? Travy and Taylor need to stop playing us.” The playful design, however, is actually part of the Italian label’s 30th anniversary collection, according to the product description.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since the Summer of 2023. The couple has mostly kept things private lately, especially since Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour in December 2024. Despite the low profile, their occasional public outings continue to stir headlines.

While there's no confirmation that Kelce has proposed, fans believe the wedding-themed shirt might be a signal that an engagement is on the horizon. Kelce completed his outfit with a dark gray blazer, pleated trousers, and white Christian Louboutin sneakers, a brand often worn by Swift as per Page Six.

Travis wasn’t alone on the red carpet. He was joined by his older brother Jason Kelce, who dressed up in a charcoal pinstriped suit, white shirt, brown brogues, and a light gray pageboy cap. Jason, known for his more casual style, appeared slightly more formal than usual for the occasion.

Jason, who co-hosts the New Heights podcast with Travis, also spoke to Extra about their recent Mother’s Day celebration. “We had a lot of people in, which was fun,” he shared, without naming specific guests. “Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it’s a pretty special day.”

Just one day before the Amazon event, the Kelce family, including Taylor Swift, gathered at Talula’s Garden in Philadelphia to celebrate Mother’s Day. They were joined by Donna Kelce, Jason’s wife, Kylie, and members of Kylie’s extended family. Swift reportedly wore a Christy Dawn dress covered in daisies, another possible Easter egg, hinting at the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

