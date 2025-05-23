Justin Baldoni's Jane the Virgin Co-star Brett Dier Reacts to Ongoing Blake Lively Feud: 'Hoping Everything...'

Jane the Virgin star Brett Dier has weighed in on former co-star Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal dispute with Blake Lively. In an interview with Fan Mail published on May 22, Dier described the situation as 'really intense.'

“I probably shouldn’t say much,” Dier said, “but I’ll say this: I always loved Justin.” He also stated, “Justin has always been an amazing friend to me. I’m just hoping everything resolves in time.”

Dier and Baldoni became close during their time on Jane the Virgin, where Dier played Michael Cordero and Baldoni starred as Rafael Solano. The CW series aired from 2014 to 2019.

Although Jane the Virgin ended six years ago, Dier revealed he still stays in contact with many of his former castmates. “It was a wild ride,” he recalled of the show.

While he didn’t name anyone specifically, Dier was seen publicly supporting Baldoni in August 2024 when Baldoni’s movie It Ends With Us premiered in theaters. Dier attended the screening with Yael Grobglas, who played Petra on the show and Baldoni’s on-screen ex-wife.

“Our genius friend @justinbaldoni made a phenomenal film,” Grobglas shared on Instagram. “I cried an embarrassing amount and tried to hide it but probably failed.” She posted a photo with Dier from the theater, writing, “I am so proud of you, and I love you, friend !!!!”

The movie It Ends With Us, which Justin Baldoni directed and starred in, is now at the center of a legal conflict. In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni. She accused him of creating a hostile work environment and causing her 'severe emotional distress' during filming.

Baldoni has denied all the allegations and responded with a USD 400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane. He claimed they tried to destroy his reputation by spreading edited and unverified information.

Ryan Reynolds and his legal team have asked the court to dismiss Baldoni’s defamation claim. “The entirety of Mr. Baldoni’s case appears to be based on Mr. Reynolds allegedly privately calling Mr. Baldoni a ‘predator,’” said Reynolds’ attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson in a March statement to Us Weekly.

They added, “The complaint doesn’t allege that Mr. Reynolds did not believe that statement to be true.” Reynolds’ team also stated that Baldoni himself has openly spoken about his past of mistreating women and pushing the boundaries of consent.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, responded by claiming Reynolds played an active role in the situation, allegedly pushing WME to drop Baldoni and helping orchestrate a campaign to damage Baldoni’s career.

