Travis Kelce Seems Very Much in Love With Girlfriend Taylor Swift As He Surprises Fans With THIS Act During Podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce, known for their popular New Heights podcast, recently sparked excitement among NFL and Taylor Swift fans with a few sweet moments.

During a recent episode, a 22-year-old caller, a mother of a 5-year-old, joined the show. In response, Travis sang a few lines from Taylor Swift’s hit song 22.

Additionally, Travis wore a cap that left Swifties speculating about the NFL stars' location, wondering if they were recording from the singer’s home.

During the Thursday, March 13 bonus episode, Travis sang "Feeling 22," referencing Taylor Swift’s 2014 song when introducing the caller.

Elsewhere, Jason pointed out that Travis’ cap had "Tribeca" written on it, prompting Travis to ask, "What do you know about it?" Jason admitted he knew nothing.

For those unversed, Tribeca is where Taylor Swift owns a $150 million penthouse, as per Elle Decor.

To avoid fueling speculation, Travis simply told Jason that Tribeca is a town in New York City. Jason jokingly responded that he thought it was a tequila brand, to which Travis Kelce quipped, "I’d drink some Tribeca tequila."

While the podcast was lively and engaging, some fans noticed the setting and speculated that the Kelce brothers were recording from Taylor Swift’s mansion.

One Swiftie took to Instagram, writing, “Ok, I feel like this is Taylor’s house, and she picked out that wallpaper,” while also promoting the podcast episode.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a low profile since the Kansas City Chiefs' loss. However, the couple was recently spotted enjoying a date night in Park City, Utah, on March 10.