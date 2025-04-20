Weekly Hollywood Newsmakers: Justin Bieber's Alleged Debt to Taylor Swift's New Album and Hugh Jackman's Jab at Ryan Reynolds

This week’s Hollywood headlines featured big names like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry, among others. From taking over the space to ruling the internet, the celebrities did it all. While the Peaches singer found himself tangled in a couple of controversies, Hugh Jackman took a friendly jab at Ryan Reynolds following his performance in New York. Swift, too, dropped hints about working on a new album. Scroll down for a rundown of the top news.

Is Justin Bieber in an Alleged $20 Million Debt? Reps Deny the Claims

Justin Bieber is allegedly accused of being 20 million USD in debt following the postponement of his Justice World Tour in 2023. The media reports have suggested that the musician’s big decision to put the concerts across the globe on hold has cost him heavily. However, the representatives for the Baby singer refuted the claims, stating it to be a “clickbait stupidity.”

A source close to the new dad in town mentioned to US Weekly, "This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed—‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.” They further added that the reports are inaccurate.

Hugh Jackman Takes a Jab at Ryan Reynolds Over a Scene in Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman took a friendly jab at Ryan Reynolds following his theater performance in New York. The actor claimed to be upset over not getting to dance in the opening credits of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Logan star shared, “Don’t tell Ryan… I don’t need to be in every scene in the movie. But Ryan is a writer. And when I see the script, I see that the scene that I’m not in is the opening sequence, which is a dance number to an NSYNC song by Ryan.” Rectifying his friend’s mistake, the actor called a trained dancer on the stage, and the duo performed the “Bye Bye Bye” song in front of the live audience.

Did Bianca Censori Team Up With Kim Kardashian Post Separation From Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have reportedly teamed up together following the latter’s separation from Kanye West. The sources revealed to media portals that the Australian native has got the SKIMS owner’s phone number on her speed dial.

An insider close to the Kardashians star claimed that the mother of four had been waiting for the day to arrive. While the rapper stays back in Japan, his estranged wife is allegedly meeting with lawyers.

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Receives Support From Celebrities Including Cara Delevingne and Jameela Jamil

Aimee Lou Wood attracted attention from the media and audience after her character from The White Lotus was parodied on Saturday Night Live. Following mean comments about the actress’ smile and teeth on the comedy sketch show, the celebrities from the industry came in support of the Sex Education star.

Cara Delevingne shared a screenshot of Wood from the HBO show in her Instagram story, and wrote, "@aimeelouwood YOU ARE STUNNING, PERIOD." Additionally, Jameela Jamil, too, slammed SNL and penned a supportive message for the actress that read, "It's the least interesting or memorable thing about this brilliant actor.” Aimee Lou showed her gratitude by reposting all the stories on her account.

Katy Perry Claims to Regret Making a ‘Public Spectacle’ of Her Space Journey Amid Facing Major Backlash

Katy Perry took a trip into space, along with six other women, showing their support and promoting the space tourism industry. While the musician had one of the most memorable journeys of her life, she, however, regrets making a “public spectacle” out of it after facing major backlash from the fans and the celebrities.

A source close to Perry revealed to the Daily Mail, "Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life-changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it.”

Meanwhile, celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Olivia Munn criticized the space journey that lasted for 11 minutes.

Cynthia Erivo Reflected Upon Shaving Her Head for the Role of Elphaba in Wicked

Cynthia Erivo shared that she felt “open and vulnerable” shaving her head for the role of Elphaba in Wicked. The actress starred alongside Ariana Grande and was highly praised for her portrayal. Erivo, while addressing the audience at the Canva Create event, revealed that she thought to herself that she might grow to love her look more with time.

The movie star added that she loved having a blank canvas on her head. She claimed, “I like that there’s nothing but my eyes.” Erivo will return as her beloved character in Wicked: Part Two as well.

Is Taylor Swift Working on New Music? Swedish DJ Drops Hints Over New Album Being on Cards

Taylor Swift is allegedly working on new tracks for her upcoming album, hints Jacob Criborn, the Swedish DJ. In his conversation with the media portal, the DJ briefly mentioned the Grammy-winning singer and claimed that he is currently working with Swift on her album.

As the fans quickly picked up on the quote, they filled social media with their guesses as to which of the musician’s exes the tracks will be dedicated to. The users also wondered if Travis Kelce would be mentioned anywhere in the songs.

