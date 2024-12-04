Will Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Celebrate This Year's Christmas Together? Find Out Here

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to celebrate Christmas together. The pop icon has been dating Kelce since July 2023 and has often been spotted hanging out together or cheering for each other at the Eras Tour or the NFL game. According to the reports of US Weekly, the Grammy-winning singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player will be together with their families.

The duo has been close to each other’s families; previously, Kelce was seen enjoying time with Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, while the pop star was performing at one of the Eras Tour concerts. Moreover, Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, attended Swift’s concert to cheer for her at the Toronto performance.

Meanwhile, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, his wife, and three kids might also join Swift and her family for the festive celebrations. Kelce, his family, and the Anti-Hero singer celebrated Thanksgiving together.

As for the gift-giving traditions, Jason Kelce recently joked that while the pop star is “tough to shop for,” he has the perfect present in mind for her. Previously, during his appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Jason Kelce shared that looking at Swift’s net worth, something handmade would include the emotions of the present.

Furthermore, Swift is set to perform her last leg of the Eras Tour on the upcoming weekend, and as per the sources, the Blank Space crooner will be celebrating her birthday on December 13 in the Big Apple, following the conclusion of her tour.

Speaking of the tour end, an insider revealed to the media portal, “She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again.” They further added, “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

The source went on to state, “Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, a source confirmed that it was important for the duo to be together for the holiday season after busy and hectic schedules.

