The Accountant 2 Director Reveals Why Anna Kendrick Missed Sequel, Hints at Her Return in Third Film

The Accountant 2 has certainly captivated fans with its mind-blowing storyline, though many missed Anna Kendrick’s presence in the latest entry. The movie’s director recently reflected on her absence and what’s next for the series.

"We always wanted it to be three movies," Gavin O'Connor shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He added that when he and screenwriter Bill Dubuque began working on the sequel, it was crucial for them to avoid a love story and instead focus solely on the strong bond between the brothers.

For those unversed, in The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck’s Christian Wolff spends much of the film with Jon Bernthal’s Braxton, his formerly estranged brother who is now a clingy yet angry hitman.

Gavin O'Connor, in his interview with Entertainment Weekly, pointed out that in the first film, the brothers didn't get enough screen time together, and their reunion was marked by violence.

In the sequel, the director aimed to "explore their relationship and let them try to fix their issues."

When discussing a third entry, Gavin O'Connor revealed plans to focus on Christian Wolff's love story. He also mentioned that there wasn't space to include Anna Kendrick’s character in the latest film.

"Yeah. I mean, how do I bring Anna into the second and then ignore her?" Gavin O'Connor said, referring to Anna Kendrick's character.

For those unversed, Ben Affleck plays a highly intelligent accountant, Christian Wolff, in the thriller, using his skills to take down kingpins and solve complex puzzles.

The Accountant 2 was released on April 25, 2025.

