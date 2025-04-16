The Big Bang Theory Reunion: Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki aka Penny-Leonard Join Hands for Game Night

In case you've been missing the highly intriguing duo of Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki from The Big Bang Theory, they're back on screen together. The pair, who dated off-screen during the early days of the beloved sitcom, have reunited for an ad promoting a mobile app called Royal Kingdom.

The ad opens with a table covered in board games, as Kaley Cuoco excitedly anticipates what's to come. Soon, Johnny Galecki enters the scene, showing her his phone with the Royal Kingdom app open. It appears the setting is Cuoco’s home, where she’s all set for a game night with snacks and more.

As she takes a look at Galecki’s phone, Cuoco is instantly captivated and quickly installs the puzzle game herself. “Oh wow, that is fun—you’re right! We don’t need these games,” she exclaims.

Galecki then tells her that the game is free, prompting Cuoco to toss her credit cards out the window, saying, “Don’t need these!”

Moreover, while promoting the mobile app, the actor—who has also appeared in films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, In Time, and more—is seen mentioning that the app doesn’t even require Wi-Fi, as it’s ad-free. Upon hearing this, Kaley Cuoco is shown tossing both her internet router and her TV out the window.

The ad concludes with Galecki declaring that the game is "awesome." Sharing the promo on Instagram, Kaley Cuoco wrote, “Game night with @sanctionedjohnnygalecki just leveled up thanks to @royalkingdom.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Galecki also uploaded a similar post on his Instagram. In The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco played the role of Penny, while Johnny Galecki portrayed Caltech physicist Leonard Hofstadter.

