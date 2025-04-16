Based on a True Story Starring The Big Bang Theory Alum Kaley Cuoco Canceled After Second Season on Peacock; Read
Peacock has officially canceled Based on a True Story after its second season, bringing an end to the crime-comedy series starring Kaley Cuoco.
Based on a True Story, the dark comedy starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina has been canceled by Peacock after its second season, which debuted in November 2024. The show, which mixed true crime investigation with comedic elements, garnered positive reviews but will not be returning for a third season.
In Based on a True Story, Cuoco and Messina played a financially struggling couple who launch a true crime podcast, hoping to uncover whether their plumber is secretly a serial killer. The series also starred Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, and Priscilla Quintana. Created by Craig Rosenberg, the second season was written and showrun by Annie Weisman, with both Cuoco and Messina executive producing in addition to starring.
The show's second season continued to explore the couple's wild and increasingly dangerous investigation into true crime, mixing suspense with humor. Despite solid reviews and a strong fanbase, the series won't continue on the streaming platform, marking the end of its run.
Though Based on a True Story won’t be returning, Peacock’s current roster still includes shows like Long Bright Riverand Poker Face Season 2. The streamer remains committed to offering fresh content, even as Based on a True Story concludes its short-lived journey.
ALSO READ: ‘She's Super Happy’: Kaley Cuoco's Life Has Been Full of Happiness Amid Engagement To Tom Pelphrey, Source Says