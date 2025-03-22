The Bold and the Beautiful: Heather Tom Joins CBS Sudser as Writer, Director and Star for an All-Female Episode; DEETS

The Bold and Beautiful fame Heather Tom gets a special honor on the CBS sudser! The actress who plays Katie Logan Spencer will soon complete 35 years of association with the show. The creators decided to celebrate Tom’s milestone by giving her creative control in a special episode.

She will write, direct, and star in an all-female episode of the daytime drama. This first-of-its-kind special will honor Women’s History Month and feature some of the show's leading ladies.

In addition to Tom, the episode will include Rebecca Budig (Taylor), Annika Noelle (Hope), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Jennifer Gareis (Donna), and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy).

Speaking to Deadline, Tom shared how the idea for the special episode came about, noting that an all-female episode is a rarity in soap operas. Daytime screenwriter Brad Bell approached her with the unique opportunity to take on triple duties—director, writer, and star—for one episode.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’ll be interesting!’” the six-time Daytime Emmy winner revealed. After discussing the filming logistics, they decided the episode should air during Women’s History Month because of its “historical” significance.

The 18-minute episode will explore the mother-daughter relationships within the show. The all-female theme will also extend behind the scenes, with a female stage manager, assistant director, and editors contributing to the production.

The Bold and the Beautiful isn't the first daytime drama to produce an episode entirely created and led by women. In 2020, General Hospital aired a suffrage-themed episode featuring a female writer, director, and an all-female cast.

Regarding the theme of B&B’s Women’s History Month episode, Tom expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “The mother-daughter relationships are so interesting to me and so formative.” Having lost her own mother last year, she noted that the episode would be especially “emotional” and meaningful for her.

The special female-led episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will premiere on March 27.