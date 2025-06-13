The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 12 Episode: Finn and Steffy Gang Up Against Luna, Here’s What They Said

In the June 12 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna’s uninvited visit to the cliff house caused a major stir. Steffy and Finn made it clear once again that Luna has no place in their lives. Meanwhile, Taylor, Ridge, and Li expressed growing concerns about Luna’s next move and the danger she still poses.

Ridge and Taylor fear Luna could snap again

At Forrester, Ridge praised Finn for staying strong in his decision to keep Luna away. Taylor and Steffy worried about how Luna might react when reality finally hits. Ridge raised the concern that Luna could spiral out of control. Steffy insisted she won’t let Luna have power over her and reminded her parents that she and Finn were firm in telling her to stay away. Taylor hoped Luna would get the hint and leave town.

Ridge warned Steffy to avoid confronting Luna if she returns; instead, he advised her to call him or the police. Taylor and Ridge agreed that someone with Luna’s mindset is unpredictable and dangerous. Ridge even said he wants to find a way to put her back behind bars, calling her freedom an insult to the victims.

At the hospital, Li confronted Bill over helping Luna get released. She told him he had mishandled the situation, and Bill admitted he had made mistakes. He said he told Luna to leave Los Angeles and start fresh elsewhere. Li doubted Luna would listen, saying she had already caused enough harm. Bill said he just wants to see Luna turn her life around, so at least some good can come from his decision.

Luna sneaks into the Cliff House again

Meanwhile, at the cliff house, Finn confronted Luna. He reminded her that she tried to kill Steffy and told her to use her undeserved freedom to do something good, away from him. Luna begged for a connection, claiming Poppy ruined her childhood. But Finn stood firm and told her to leave.

Their conversation was interrupted by Hayes calling for his dad. Finn comforted his son, unaware Luna was watching from the kitchen. When Steffy arrived, she was shocked to see Luna. She panicked, knowing Hayes was nearby. Luna tried to justify her presence, but Finn and Steffy both told her she wasn’t welcome. Steffy demanded that Luna leave and never return.

As Luna left, she paused at a photo of Hayes and his parents, sneering before stepping outside. Her look turned dark, hinting she may not be finished.

