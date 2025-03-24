The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Betray Hope or Stay Loyal to Forrester Creations?

After a brief break due to March Madness preemptions, The Bold and the Beautiful returns on Monday, March 24, with explosive drama. Carter Walton faces a major crossroads as Hope Logan demands his loyalty, while Steffy Forrester and Daphne Rose work to keep a dangerous secret under wraps.

Carter finds himself at the center of a major decision when Steffy Forrester shuts down the deal he made with Ridge and Eric to keep Hope for the Future alive. Now that Hope is being pushed out of Forrester Creations once again, she expects Carter to follow suit and leave in solidarity.

However, when Carter hesitates, Hope reminds him that they are a team. She believes he should stand by her side, but his ties to the Forrester family complicate matters.

Carter truly cares for Hope, but he also knows that siding with her means alienating Ridge, Eric, and Steffy. After working hard to regain their trust, Carter isn’t sure if he’s willing to throw it all away again.

Hope, on the other hand, sees his hesitation as a betrayal. If Carter refuses to quit, she may feel abandoned, forcing her to take the next step in her journey alone. Could this be the breaking point for their relationship?

Meanwhile, Daphne Rose meets with Steffy in secret, desperate for reassurance that their scheme will never come to light. Having developed real feelings for Carter, Daphne fears what will happen if he learns that she was initially part of Steffy’s plan.

Advertisement

Steffy insists that Carter will never find out, but as B&B fans know, secrets don’t stay buried for long. If Carter discovers the truth, the fallout could be devastating for everyone involved.

As Hope reels from Carter’s decision and Steffy works to keep her deception hidden, tensions at Forrester Creations reach an all-time high. Will Carter stand by Hope, or will he remain loyal to the Forresters? And when the truth about Daphne’s scheme is finally revealed, will Carter be able to forgive? Stay tuned for all the drama unfolding on The Bold and the Beautiful.