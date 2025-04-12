The White Lotus: Carrie Coon Admits She ‘Tried to Forget’ Her Cast’s Plotlines; Reveals ‘Couldn’t Remember if Lochlan Died’

The White Lotus season 3 had much to offer its fans. Like every season, this time around, too, many different characters brought their shenanigans to the infamous hotel, this time in Thailand. Carrie Coon's character, hilariously nicknamed the Blonde Blob, went through a hell of a storyline, from talking behind her friend's back to giving the monologue of the season to sprinting out of a messy surprise shootout.

However, when it comes to her castmates plotlines, Coon admits she didn't remember much, and that was by choice. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "I intentionally kept a loose grip on the other stories so I could enjoy the show and my friends' work. I tried to forget what happened, and I was successful," revealing, "because I couldn't remember if Lochlan died or not."

She's caught up with the show now and has some very sweet things to say about her co-stars, especially Patrick Schwarzenegger. She gave her two cents on his character, Saxon's "paradigm shift," calling it "beautiful." She added, "As I reinforce whenever I have these interviews, that's not at all what Patrick is like. He's a much more soulful human than his character."

She goes on to reveal that she was "sad to lose Piper's storyline, where she gets together with Zion." Coon came to Jason Isaacs' Tim defense as well, explaining why she thought not showing the "confrontation" with Ratliffs when they find out they're poor was the right decision.

Coon explained, "I thought that when you see that Timothy was on a spiritual journey the whole time, it made the rest of it worth it."

