Carrie Coon Reveals WHY The White Lotus Season 3 Scene Involving A Non-Binary Child Was Cut: 'Wasn't The Right...'

Carrie Coon, who stars in The White Lotus Season 3, recently spoke out about a scene that was actually shot but did not make the cut in the series following Donald Trump's re-election.

Interviewed by Harper's Bazaar, Coon talked about how Laurie, her character, was first written to be a parent to a nonbinary child. Laurie was seen struggling with describing her child's identity and using they/them pronouns when conversing with friends.

Coon recounted, "You originally found out that her daughter was actually nonbinary, maybe trans, and going by they/them. You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting."

Series producer Mike White made a decision to cut the scene during the editing of the episode following Trump's re-election. According to Coon, White believed that the short scene could not treat such a complicated issue properly.

Coon said, "It was only a short scene, but for me, it did make the question of whether Kate voted for Trump so much more provocative and personally offensive to Laurie, considering who her child is in the world."

The choice was also driven by the Trump administration's growing hostility toward the rights of transgender people and the fact that the issue became too important for a fleeting mention. "The season was written before the election. And considering the way the Trump administration has weaponized the cultural war against transgender people even more since then," Coon said.

Coon added, "When the time came to cut the episode down, Mike felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn’t the right way to engage in that conversation."

Carrie Coon also commended White for his nuanced style in creating character, saying that his work never simplifies cultural challenges, pointing out White's personal involvement with LGBTQ+ conversations.