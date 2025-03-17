The White Lotus S3: Episode 5 Takes Disturbing Turn; Here's What Happened Between Patrick Schwarzenegger & Sam Nivola's Characters

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5.

White Lotus is known to showcase disturbing themes, and since the start of season 3, it was abundantly clear that the Ratliff family was far from a normal family, especially when it came to the relationship that brothers Saxon, played by Parick Schwarzenegger and Lochlan, played by Sam Nivola share.

In episode 5 of the show, an unsettling event happens between the two characters. As the brothers party along with Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood, and her new friend Chole, Charlotte Le Bon, four of them take a pill, which results in them being under the influence on Chloe's yacht.

Lochlan could be seen sipping alcohol out of a shell as his older brother, Saxon, removed his shirt. At one point, Chelsea and Chloe kiss in front of the brothers before Lochlan goes in for a kiss with Chloe.

Saxon was also on a mission to help his brother have sex for the first time before they went back to their home. But then, in a shocking turn of events, both Chloe and Chelsea suggested that both the brothers make out.

Lochlan gave his older brother a quick peck before he leaned back, grabbed Saxon's neck, and made out with him, which totally surprised both the girls.

Advertisement

Since the start of this season, it appears that through various ways, the show makers attempted to show a weird dynamic between the Ratliff brothers, and now, with the kissing incident, it, in a way, makes sense why they seemingly did that. It will be interesting to watch what happens next.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the venture also stars Walter Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Issacs, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Lisa, and many more.

The audience can catch The White Lotus season 3 at 9 pm. ET on MAX and HBO.