Jennifer Lopez ‘Can’t Wait to Start a New Project’ With Brett Goldstein Amid Romance Rumors: Reports

Jennifer Lopez has been yet again making headlines following her divorce from Ben Affleck. The actress is set to star alongside Brett Goldstein after the actor confessed to having a crush on the actress-singer. The sources close to the couple mentioned to media portals that they have been on good terms with each other, and are increasing closeness with one another.

In conversation with RadarOnline, the insider revealed that with Affleck spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, Lopez is taking a step ahead in her personal life.

They said, “There is a real fizzing chemistry between the two, which comes amid claims that Affleck is back in the arms of his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. So perhaps there's a bit of revenge in this new friendship if it goes to the next level.”

The source further added, “After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can't wait to start a new project and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett."

Meanwhile, sharing an update over her new project with the actor, Lopez stated on her social media platform that she will next appear in a Netflix office romance.

In her caption, the Marry Me star stated, “This is gonna be a fun one @Netflix Office Romance #NuyoricanProductions.”

As for Goldstein’s admiration for Lopez, the actor said on the podcast, “I love her.” The actor also gushed about Lopez’s 2019 film, Hustlers, where the actress portrayed the role of a stripper. Goldstein stated that it was the “sexiest movie” of the year.