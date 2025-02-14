The Young And The Restless February 13 Episode Recap: Damian Opens Up To Holden About His Conversation With Nate & Amy

In The Young and the Restless episode that aired on February 13, 2025, viewers saw events unfold in Paris, where Billy and Sally were present. In the episode, Billy takes a look at his messages and rolls his eyes after seeing multiple calls from Phyllis.

Phyllis informs him that Daniel is on board for the job. Billy makes it clear that his decision to hire Daniel was primarily because of her and that he is not using the company as a means to go after Victor.

Meanwhile, Nick reminds Phyllis of Billy’s selfish past when she expresses her excitement about working with Daniel. However, Phyllis defends Billy, insisting that he has changed.

In Paris, Billy makes a call to a mysterious individual, instructing them to find out about Nikki's activities at Chancellor.

At another point in the episode, Damian opens up to Holden about a previous conversation he had with Amy and Nate. He admits that it was difficult for him, especially after realizing that everything he had believed in was untrue.

Holden then suggests that Damian leave the city and move to Los Angeles, a suggestion that Damian ultimately decides to accept.

After their conversation, Audra enters and reminds Holden about keeping their past a secret. Holden recalls that he had once helped her with Tucker. He reassures her that he will keep quiet about their secret, especially since he and Damian are leaving town.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the penthouse, Nate discusses Damian with Lily and Devon. They express their suspicions about Damian, but Nate seems to be making excuses for his half-brother, which leads Devon to question why. Nate then admits that he has struggled to accept that he is related to Damian.

Later, Damian expresses his hope that Damian will forgive his mother. Devon asks Nate how he would react if Damian did not do that. Frustrated, Nate reveals his disappointment in Damian, believing that he is not concerned enough about their mother.