THIS Friends Co-Actor Reached Out To Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox For Help In Landing New Acting Role

Tom Selleck is looking for his next big project following the end of Blue Bloods, the long-running police procedural drama that wraps up on December 13 after 14 seasons.

As the beloved New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Selleck became a staple on the show, but with its finale just around the corner, the actor is now turning his attention to new acting roles.

After a successful career, Tom Selleck is still eager to work. Sources close to the actor reveal that, despite his age, he is desperate for work and is actively seeking his next opportunity. "He's calling in every favor he can think of," one insider shared. Selleck, who made a name for himself in the '80s with Magnum P.I., doesn’t want to slow down just yet.

Selleck’s ties to Hollywood remain strong, particularly with his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. He famously portrayed Monica Geller’s love interest, Dr. Richard Burke, on the iconic sitcom. The actor's close relationship with Aniston and Cox could be key as he navigates his post-Blue Bloods career.

A source revealed that they all loved him when he was on the show. Selleck is hoping that Aniston and Cox will lend him a hand in finding his next acting job. "He truly believes they can set him up with a gig of his liking, and maybe Jen can even get him on The Morning Show. He would love that."

While Selleck has a solid reputation in Hollywood, reports suggest that he is feeling restless after Blue Bloods comes to an end. A close source mentioned that he is bored and out of sorts after the show's conclusion, adding that he’s trying to fill his time with another acting role rather than retire. The insider shared that he has too much time sitting around doing nothing.

Selleck’s eagerness to return to acting goes beyond just staying busy. The source mentioned that being out of work has affected his health. The source said that being out of work has not helped his health.

He’s a workaholic, he can’t retire. Selleck, who is known for his strong work ethic, seems determined to avoid slowing down and hopes his network of friends in Hollywood can offer him a helping hand.

