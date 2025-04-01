Sydney Sweeney Joins Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Reigniting Dating Rumors Post Jonathan Davino Split: Know More

Sydney Sweeney attended the wedding of Leslie Powell, Glen Powell’s sister, in Texas over the weekend. The Anyone But You star was spotted celebrating alongside Glen and his family as Leslie tied the knot. The event took place on Saturday, March 30, and Leslie later shared a photo of herself with Sweeney on her Instagram Story.

Sydney Sweeney wore a pale blue gown, which matched the bridesmaids’ dresses, but it is unclear if she was part of the wedding party. Leslie changed into a white off-the-shoulder minidress for the reception. The bride captioned a group photo from the celebration, “THE. BEST. WEDDING. CREW!!!!! What a day!”

Sweeney and Glen Powell have maintained a close friendship since starring in their 2023 rom-com Anyone But You. Their reunion at Leslie’s wedding comes amid continued speculation about their relationship.

The two were seen at Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex before the wedding, reportedly for Leslie’s rehearsal dinner, as per PEOPLE. Photos of them together surfaced online, further fueling dating rumors.

However, sources have denied any romantic involvement. “There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family,” an insider told Us Weekly. The source also clarified that Sweeney brought a female friend as her plus-one and had RSVP’d months in advance.

Sweeney’s attendance at Leslie’s wedding comes amid reports that she and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, have called off their wedding. The actress has been engaged to Davino since 2022, but recent signs suggest trouble in their relationship. She was recently spotted without her engagement ring and reportedly moved into a hotel without Davino.

A source told Us Weekly on March 26 that things are not great between them right now, but they are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.

The insider added that Sweeney’s busy schedule has caused tension, saying that she doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. The source added that Sydney is really focused on her career, while Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.