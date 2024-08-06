Top 10 Shows Releasing in August to Look Forward to; From Only Murders in the Building to Emily in Paris

As the summer heats up, TV fans are in for a treat with an exciting lineup of shows premiering in August 2024. From thrilling new dramas to delightful comedies, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a rundown of the top 10 shows to mark on your calendar:

Only Murders in the Building (Season 4)

The beloved mystery-comedy series returns for its fourth season, and fans are eagerly anticipating how Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will tackle their next case. With a new murder to solve and the trio's chemistry stronger than ever, the upcoming season promises more suspense, laughs, and unexpected twists. Look out for guest appearances and intricate plot developments that will keep you guessing. You can stream Only Murders in the Building on Hulu starting August 27.

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Emily Cooper’s Parisian adventures continue in the fifth season of this hit romantic comedy. As Emily navigates her career and relationships, viewers can look forward to a blend of romance, fashion, and humor set against the stunning backdrop of Paris. With new romantic entanglements and career challenges on the horizon, Emily’s journey promises to be as charming and entertaining as ever. Emily in Paris will premiere on Netflix on August 15, 2024.

Industry Season 3

The critically acclaimed drama Industry is back for its highly anticipated third season, premiering on August 11, 2024, exclusively on Max. This season, the stakes are higher than ever as Yasmin, Robert, and Eric navigate a high-profile Initial Public Offering (IPO) for Lumi, a green tech energy company led by the enigmatic Sir Henry Muck, played by Kit Harington. Harington’s introduction as Sir Henry Muck adds a high-profile and charismatic new character to the mix, enhancing the season’s appeal.

The Killer

John Woo’s iconic action film The Killer is getting a fresh take this August with a remake of his classic. In this new version, the killer, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, forms an unexpected friendship with the policeman, portrayed by Omar Sy, who is pursuing her. Premiering on August 23 on Peacock, this reimagining adds a new twist to the thrilling narrative while retaining the core elements that made the original a staple in the action genre.

Pachinko

Season 2 of Pachinko unfolds across two parallel timelines. The first is set in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja faces life-threatening decisions to protect her family during the war. The second timeline takes place in Tokyo in 1989, focusing on Solomon as he seeks a fresh start and navigates his own challenges. The new season promises to expand on the rich, multi-generational story of the family, offering both historical drama and personal narratives. Based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling 2017 novel, the series continues the saga of a Korean family that moved to Japan before World War II. The second season of Pachinko is set to premiere on August 23, 2024, on Apple TV+.

The Umbrella Academy

In Season 4, The Umbrella Academy picks up from the dramatic twist at the end of the previous season. The siblings find themselves in a new timeline created by their father, Reginald, and must navigate this altered reality without their powers. The stakes are higher than ever as they confront new enemies determined to erase them from existence. The season will explore how the siblings handle these threats and whether they can regain their abilities. The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy premieres on August 8, 2024, on Netflix.

Bad Monkey

The series centers on Andrew Yancy, played by Vince Vaughn, a former police detective now working as a health inspector in the Florida Keys. His routine job takes an exciting turn when he discovers a mysterious case involving a human arm found by tourists. Yancy sees this as his chance to return to police work, but he must navigate a series of quirky Floridian characters and deal with a troublesome monkey to solve the murder and reclaim his former life. Bad Monkey, Apple TV+’s new original drama series, premieres on August 14. The show features a star-studded cast, including Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Meredith Hagner.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The new season will delve deeper into the growing darkness threatening the land, placing even its most cherished characters in perilous situations. As elves, dwarves, orcs, men, wizards, and Harfoots face escalating challenges, their relationships will be tested, and kingdoms will begin to crumble. The forces of good will fight valiantly to preserve their bonds and protect what matters most—each other—amid the rising tide of evil. The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on August 29, 2024. This season features the return of the Dark Lord Sauron, who is focused on rebuilding his power and creating the Rings of Power to dominate all of Middle-earth.

Terminator Zero

Terminator Zero builds on familiar elements from the Terminator franchise, envisioning a future where Skynet achieves self-awareness in 1997, leading to a catastrophic Judgment Day and a decades-long war between humans and machines. To alter this grim future, a soldier is sent back in time to change the course of events, while a machine is dispatched to eliminate him. Premiering on Netflix on August 29, 2024, this new series, written by Mattson Tomlin and directed by Masashi Kudo, features a stellar cast including Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, and Ann Dowd. The series will consist of 8 half-hour episodes.

Kaos

In this reimagining of Greek mythology, Kaos features Jeff Goldblum as a neurotic and anxious Zeus who becomes obsessed with his mortality after discovering a wrinkle on his forehead. This newfound fear of death not only disrupts his divine realm but also affects his brother Hades, his wife Hera, and other mythological figures, including Poseidon. Premiering on Netflix on August 29, 2024, the series is created by Charlie Covell and stars Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, with Janet McTeer, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Leila Farzad also in the cast.

