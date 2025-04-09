Top Gun: Maverick Star Jay Ellis Recalls Tom Cruise Greeting His Father on FaceTime: ‘My Dad Was Like…’

Jay Ellis's father was star-struck by Tom Cruise! The actor who starred alongside the Mission Impossible actor in the 2022 blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ellis recalled the moment his father was "shocked" to see Cruise on a FaceTime call.

The Running Point actor admitted that he has a lot of memories from the movie set, but one that stuck was the Edge of Tomorrow actor's surprise cameo while he talked to his father on a video call.

Advertisement

Cruise simply took the phone out of Ellis's hands and started chatting with his father. "That was pretty crazy. My dad was like, 'Wait, Tom. What's happening?' He was so shocked," he told the outlet.

The Insecure star also reflected on the lessons he learned while working with Cruise, who's not only his senior but also a legend in the industry. Ellis revealed that he learned the importance of serving an audience through storytelling.

The Oscar-nominated actor always goes the extra mile for the sake of the audience. For example, Cruise made a surprise visit to the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 to launch the trailer of the Top Gun sequel. Once, he surprised a crowd at the film's screening at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The actor is known to be spontaneous while promoting his films, like when he flew to four cities in 24 hours to attend Mission: Impossible screenings and surprise the fans.

Advertisement

Besides Ellis, Top Gun: Maverick starred many up-and-coming actors, including Monica Barbaro, who earned an Oscar nod for A Complete Unknown.

It also starred Glen Powell, who established himself as an A-lister after delivering hits like Twister and Anyone But You. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Lewis Pullman were also part of the star-studded cast.

Ellis told the outlet he'd "love" to be part of a third Top Gun movie and reunite with the whole cast.

ALSO READ: ‘Don't Know What I Am Doing': Jay Ellis Reveals He Is Both Nervous And Excited About Welcoming Second Child