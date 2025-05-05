Did Nicola Peltz Snub Victoria and David Beckham For Partying Without Her and Brooklyn Amid Feud With Brother Romeo? Here's What We Know

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Rumors about an alleged falling out between the Beckham brothers, Brooklyn and Romeo, are making rounds on the internet. Many netizens’ attention was caught when their parents, Victoria and David Beckham, shared a birthday celebration post for the soccer player with family, but their eldest son and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were noticeably absent.

Amid this, Brooklyn ’s wife, Peltz, shared a heartfelt post about her late grandmothers. She mentioned losing both of her grandmothers and reflected on the time she spent with them.

In the post’s caption, Peltz wrote, “In life, we have core memories, and this is one of my most favorite days I’ve ever lived. They were my best friends, there wasn’t a day I wasn’t with them. To my Naunni and my Gina, I can’t fathom the thought of not being able to hug you or hear your laugh right now, I just miss you both so much.”

She expressed that the farther she gets from the day they left this Earth, the more it scares her, because it feels like she is getting farther away from both of them. She fondly remembered the day she got them all matching Dior sneakers, and how proud she was to match with them the entire summer.

Peltz continued: “The Kentucky Derby is today, and I will never forget watching it on TV with you both every year. I love you both more than anything and think of you every second.”

She expressed her hope that both her grandmothers were together, watching over her, and shared her wish to see them again soon.

She ended the caption with: “To my forever soulmates, I more than love you, because the word ‘love’ doesn’t even come close to describing how you made me feel growing up. I felt more than loved, and that is what I feel for you both: more than love.”

On the other hand, in the snaps shared by David and Victoria, they posed with their three kids– Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, along with other extended family members.

Additionally, the famous soccer player shared one more post that showcased multiple memorable moments from his life. The post includes snaps of his eldest son, Brooklyn, as well.

He wrote a heartfelt caption that read, “Looking back on some of my favourite football memories as I turn 50. I met my wife at a United game, found friends for life in the Academy & played for some of the best teams in the world. My children have come along on this special journey with me... and now a dream come true to be an owner with Inter Miami. Feeling very lucky.”

As far as the alleged feud speculation between Brooklyn and Romeo goes, last month insider close to the family claimed that the brothers were feuding and were not on speaking terms over Romeo’s girlfriend, who allegedly was romantically linked with Brooklyn in the past, per Page Six.

Sources told TMZ that jealousy does not play a role in the alleged feud between the brothers; it's the elder brother's concerns for Romeo’s girlfriends’s possible motives behind dating him.

