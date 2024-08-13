Viola Savis Says She Came 'Into This Life' to 'Live Out Loud' on Her 59th Birthday; See Here

Viola Davis celebrated her birthday on August 11th with a dinner and some lovely moments. She shared highlights of her festivities on Instagram, including a photo with a cake adorned with pink, white, and yellow toppings, complete with a candle. Other images showed her smiling in a car and dressed casually in her kitchen.

In her Instagram caption, Davis included a quote from French novelist Émile Zola: "If you ask me what I came into this life to do, I will tell you: I came to live out loud."

She also shared video clips of family members singing "Happy Birthday" and presenting her with the cake during dinner.

"I got love. I got bravery. I got curiosity. I'm alive!" she wrote. "Here's to my last year in my 50s. Thank you for ALL the birthday wishes."

Davis received birthday wishes from various people in the industry. Janelle Monáe wished her well, saying, “Happy birthday beautiful soul.” Harold Perrineau also commented, "Happy birthday," while Rachel Zegler, her Hunger Games costar, wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful Viola!!!!" Taraji P. Henson added, "Happy birthday beautiful," and James Gunn noted, "Happy Birthday to a wonderful person all around."

In an interview with PEOPLE this past April, Davis revealed that she never expected to become famous; it just happened. She also shared that envisioning herself as a role model was challenging due to her difficult childhood.

“When you grow up in a certain set of circumstances, you no longer see yourself. And that's why you dream big, because it's almost like you're forcing yourself to just believe that something could happen,” said Davis, who is a mother to 14-year-old daughter Genesis with her husband, producer Julius Tennon.

Davis has a clear vision for her future and is excited about starting the next phase of her life. In an interview with PEOPLE, she expressed a desire to become the love of her life, emphasizing the importance of embracing one's own story.

"I feel that how you find meaning is that you have to completely embrace your story," Davis said. "The No. 1 regret of the dying is that they lived a life defined by everyone else and not themselves."

Reflecting on the final words of the dying, she noted that many wish they had lived for themselves rather than others.

With this in mind, Davis aims to live authentically and on her own terms, even if it involves some external messiness. She added, "[I’m] trying to live my life on my terms—everything. And dare to do that, even if it looks messy on the outside. I want to belong to myself."

