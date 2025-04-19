Walton Goggins Calls His The White Lotus Co-star Aimee Lou Wood 'Phenomenal' Singer Amid Feud Rumors

Walton Goggins is a heartthrob for everyone who has enjoyed the adventure of The White Lotus or seen the actor in other roles. While he grabbed the audience's attention playing Rick Hatchett in the suspenseful drama series, someone else from the show did the same with her singing talents.

The actor from American Ultra recently sat down for a conversation with The Mail Online, which turned out to be incredibly intriguing for his fans. Shedding light on what the crew and his castmates did while filming the hit series by Mike White, Walton Goggins reflected on a time he attended a karaoke party.

When asked about his go-to karaoke song, the actor from House of 1000 Corpses said he had sung "Alison," a mesmerizing track by Elvis Costello.

Talking about the other co-stars who had tagged along, Walton Goggins added, “Natasha Rothwell [who plays Belinda] is a really good singer. Aimee Lou Wood is a phenomenal singer.”

He went on to say that the rest of the crew just did their own thing, also mentioning that if someone has “enough charisma,” people around them don’t really care what they sound like. “I’m proof of that,” Walton Goggins added.

Meanwhile, he was also asked to name a movie that makes him cry every time he watches it. In response, The Next Karate Kid actor revealed that the 1984 film Places in the Heart, starring Sally Field and Ed Harris, always brings him to tears.

“It’s just a beautiful film,” Walton Goggins added.

His comment about Aimee Lou Wood came amid ongoing speculation about a possible feud between the two co-stars. According to rumors, the actors have recently experienced a rift. These speculations arose after some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Goggins and Wood were no longer following each other on Instagram.

