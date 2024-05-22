‘I'm Great’: Wayne Brady Reflects On His Decision To Come Out As Pansexual

Wayne Brady expressed his satisfaction with the degree of freedom granted to him. He informed PEOPLE that he was gay and that no one would be throwing a parade for him. He thought it was the best life he had ever had.

The 51-year-old TV personality attended Live Out Loud's 23rd annual Young Trailblazers Gala in New York City on Monday, May 20, where he was honored with the Pathfinder Award for his advocacy and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Before the dinner, he told PEOPLE that while it's "amazing to be honored," it also causes him to reflect on his own life.

Wayne Brady considers the previous year: Regrets, development, and professional achievements

Wayne Brady was sorry he hadn't been more forthright earlier. On the red carpet, he further stated that he wished he had taken action sooner, having seen the work being done there and having the opportunity to talk with the young people to encourage them to enjoy life to the fullest.

Additionally, he apologized for not being able to support and provide them with the sense of security that the organization provided. Brady claimed that not much has changed in the nine months after he came out to PEOPLE as strictly pansexual, but he has seen one significant shift.

Brady claimed that a year had gone by, and many had expected substantial improvements in his life, which had not occurred. He remarked that all that changed was achieving a satisfactory level of independence and not expecting a parade from anyone, focusing solely on making himself happy.

Wayne Brady expressed satisfaction with the reception of his announcement from both his fans and the general public. He admitted that he has many followers and lovers, as well as others who are apathetic or even hostile, knowing that this is part of the human condition. The Grammy nominee expressed satisfaction with the last year, stating that he feels great regardless of what others think.

Brady supposedly called playing the lead in the Broadway production of The Wiz a "full-circle moment" in his career. He allegedly thought back on the significance of the play, particularly for Black singers, and recalled how, as a young child, he had been inspired by the 1978 Diana Ross film adaptation. "That was the first time we saw such amazing singing and dancing on a screen from people who looked like us," he was quoted as saying.

Wayne Brady's career highlights and upcoming projects

Brady reportedly said that he was drawn to the part, and the cast of the Broadway production thought he was a good fit as well. He allegedly recalled Schele Williams's statements from their conversation, saying, "Wayne, I thought of you when I thought of the Wiz."

The role reportedly holds significant personal and professional meaning for Brady, marking a milestone in his career and highlighting the importance of representation in the entertainment industry.

The show's director recalls requesting him to appear, stating, "You were the phone call." He recalled the challenge of making the character his own. Wayne Brady will also appear on television screens this summer in Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, a new reality show that delves into his family life.

The series, which premiered in July on Freeform, will follow his blended family, which includes his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, their 21-year-old daughter Maile Brady, Mandie's current partner Jason Fordham, and their 3-year-old son Sundance-Isamu.

The official summary of Wayne Brady: The Family Remix states, "With Brady at a sudden crossroads in his life, the film offers an intimate look into his blended family's personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see what they share on social media, from dancing in TikToks to trips, but what's really going on in those happy fifteen seconds? Their true lives are not always as straightforward and uncomplicated as they appear to be.”

