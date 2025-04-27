We Can’t Believe Wiz Khalifa Is a Flat Earther; Rapper Doubles Down on His Beliefs: 'It's Not Possible...'

Wiz Khalifa, the famous rapper, has sparked controversy after publicly admitting that he believes the Earth is flat. The artist made his views clear during two podcast appearances this week. The conversation began on The Joe Budden Podcast and continued on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where Khalifa doubled down on his belief.

During his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Khalifa said his belief is based on personal experience rather than scientific evidence. "When I travel, the routes that we take and how we do it, it's not possible to go up and down. You're just going straight," he said.

Wiz Khalifa shared that this was the main reason he believes in a flat Earth. He also suggested that the Earth could be part of a larger, unexplored landmass, drawing a connection to the idea of Pangaea.

Khalifa's skepticism doesn't end with the shape of the Earth. On The Bootleg Kev Podcast, he shared his broader doubts about space exploration. "I just believe more what I see than what I'm told," Khalifa stated. He questioned the validity of space travel, claiming that space is too vast for his imagination to comprehend.

"It's impossible, so you choose what you want to believe," he said. According to Khalifa, people have the freedom to choose what they believe, whether that's trusting scientists or forming their own conclusions.

Khalifa's comments took an even more conspiratorial turn when he brought up the ice wall theory. This flat Earth belief suggests Antarctica is a massive ice wall surrounding the planet, hiding what's beyond. Believers argue that this wall is heavily guarded to prevent people from discovering the truth. Khalifa stated that the Antarctic Treaty is part of a global cover-up and implied that space travel is a fabrication.

While Khalifa's views may be controversial, they are far from new. Throughout history, many people have doubted the Earth's round shape. However, evidence strongly supports the idea that the Earth is a sphere.

Ancient philosophers like Pythagoras and Aristotle provided early evidence of a round Earth. Modern scientists, including NASA, have presented compelling proof, from circumnavigation of the globe to images from space. Despite this, Khalifa remains unconvinced by these facts.

