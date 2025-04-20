Is Bianca Censori Teaming Up With Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce From Kanye West? Sources Make Shocking Claims

Bianca Censori reportedly has Kim Kardashian on speed dial amid her alleged split with Kanye West. Since their marriage started crumbling, the Nazi-loving rapper has been hiding out in Japan while his estranged wife reportedly lawyers up.

RadarOnline.com claimed that Censori has teamed up with the reality star who happens to be West’s ex-wife. An insider told the outlet that the SKIMS founder “has been waiting for this day.” The source alleged that Kardashian, who shares daughters North, Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm with the rapper, saw this coming.

Advertisement

She knew that Censori would eventually have enough of the rapper’s antics and would want to ditch him. “She's pouncing on the chance to team up,” the source added. The outlet also claimed that the mom-of-four has been looking for an opportunity to gain sole custody of her kids.

The rapper’s recent hateful social media rant on X might have worked in Kardashian’s favor. Now, she’s determined to free the Australian architect from West’s clutches in exchange for her help in getting sole custody.

“Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior,” the insider claimed. In a secret ceremony, the architect and model tied the knot to West in December 2022.

The rapper allegedly forced his bride to dress provocatively on the 2025 Grammys red carpet and later bragged about having “dominion” over her. According to multiple sources, Censori reached her breaking point after he shared hateful rants on X praising Hitler, abusing celebrities, including Kardashian and much more.

Advertisement

The insider told the outlet that the model “finally” wants out. She has been searching for the best lawyers to get West off her back for good. “Kim is chomping at the bit to hit back at Kanye and help Bianca break free in the process,” the source added.

ALSO READ: Kanye West Heads to Tokyo to Calm Down Amid Kids' Custody War With Kim Kardashian; Is Bianca Censori With Him?