Weekly Hollywood Newsmakers: Pope Francis Death, Justin Bieber's Paparazzi Chase, Kanye West's Wish to Bed Paris Hilton, and More

This week’s Hollywood newsmakers have the top names from the industry, including Justin Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, and Kanye West, among others. While the Yummy singer saw himself being chased by the paparazzi, Chalamet found himself in a fix amid the Kardashians’ pressure.

In other news, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88. Here is a complete rundown of the news events that took over the internet.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber Calls out Paparazzi for Chasing him Down the Street; Reminds fans of Princess Diana’s Tragic Accident

Justin Bieber slammed the photographers for chasing him down the street. The Yummy singer captured the media personnel tailing his car in an Instagram live, days after dropping posts ranting about the paparazzi and reminding his fans of Princess Diana's tragic death.

During his social media live, the Grammy-winning artist also complained to the officers about the drivers chasing him recklessly.

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper engaged? Here’s What We Know

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been in a relationship for a while, and now, the fans have been wondering if the Maestro actor has popped the big question. The speculations sparked after the runway model stepped out wearing a ring on the third finger for her birthday bash.

While none of the two have confirmed the news, Hadid gushed about her actor boyfriend to Vogue. She said, “Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential.”

Advertisement

Taylor Swift Rules the U.K. Music Charts Despite 1 Year Since the Release of Her New Album

It has been one year since Taylor Swift has released any new music, and yet, the musician has been ruling the music charts in the U.K. The pop icon dropped her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, and on its 1-year anniversary, the tracks were placed 23 ranks higher. The singer had released the album in the midst of her Eras Tour concert, and it broke multiple records overnight.

Kanye West Expressed His Wish to Have Kids With Paris Hilton

Kanye West, in a controversial statement, expressed his wish to have kids with Paris Hilton, claiming that he regrets sharing children with Kim Kardashian. Aiming a target at Kardashian, the rapper recalled the early days of dating the SKIMS owner during his Twitch livestream.

The Gold Digger crooner revealed that the mother of four worked as a personal assistant to Hilton. He further claimed that his life would have been completely different parenting his and Hilton’s kids, as the latter is the granddaughter of the Hilton Hotels founder, Conrad Hilton.

Advertisement

Is the Kardashian family turning the screws on Timothée Chalamet to turn Kylie Jenner into a Hollywood star?

Timothée Chalamet is finding it difficult to keep up with the Kardashians. The actor, who has been dating Kylie Jenner for a couple of years, is reportedly under pressure from his girlfriend’s family. The sources close to the couple revealed that Jenner’s sisters and Kris have been turning screws on the Dune star to turn the mom of two into a Hollywood star.

However, an insider revealed that while the actor has tried a few times, he has not succeeded in getting any offers for the media personality.

Pope Francis Passes Away at 88

Pope Francis of the Vatican City passed away at the age of 88. The late pontiff was suffering from multiple diseases, including lung cancer and double pneumonia. The head of the Catholic church was laid to rest on April 25, with the World leaders in attendance for the funeral services. The Pope was buried at St. Basilica in Rome, breaking the 100 years of Vatican city tradition.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Buried at St Mary Major Basilica in Rome: How the Late Pontiff Broke Tradition with Burial Outside Vatican City