Darius Rucker Says Morgan Wallen Has 'Become a Better Person' Since Racial Slur Controversy

Wallen was seen on camera in February 2021 using the N-word to one of his pals. Darius Rucker believes that when Morgan Wallen was seen on camera in 2021 making a racial slur, it was time for everyone to move behind their past.

The singer of Hootie and the Blowfish discussed the event and said that the 'Whisky Glasses' singer has subsequently changed during an appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast on July 2.

Wallen's growth and success amidst controversy

Rucker, 58, told the magazine that he believes Morgan has improved since the controversy. He stated that he has known Morgan for a long time, and since everything happened, Morgan has made a concerted effort to better himself, grow as a person.

Additionally, Rucker contended that even though Wallen, 31, has experienced tremendous success in terms of streaming numbers and ticket sales after the event, he hasn't received complete forgiveness.

In a video that TMZ was able to obtain in February 2021, the "Last Night" singer was heard shouting profanity against one of his buddies. He released a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying he was "embarrassed and sorry."

But the next morning, his label "indefinitely" suspended him, his music was removed from the two major radio station networks, and he was no longer eligible to receive an ACM Award that spring.

Morgan Wallen: From controversy to come back

Advertisement

Wallen released a five-minute video a week after the footage went viral, in which he apologized for uttering the racist epithet and declared himself to have been sober for nine days.

Morgan Wallen admitted that he has disappointed many people, including his parents and son, and he is unhappy about it. He also stated that he has learned that his words matter and can hurt people, which he is not comfortable with.

Since then, Wallen has broken records with his 2023 studio album One Thing at a Time, made his award show comeback, and disclosed that he entered rehab on Good Morning America. To promote the album, he also started a tour.

Subsequently, the "Keith Whitley" singer considered his use of the racial slur and stated he understood "just how much that people listen to me" in a cover story interview with Billboard.

The most recent arrest for Wallen was made on 7 April on felony charges following his claimed chair-throwing incident from a nearby rooftop club.

Advertisement

Wallen accepted "responsibility" for his acts in a statement that was posted on X a few days after his detention. August 15th is the next scheduled court date in this matter.

ALSO READ: Morgan Wallen Can Face Up to 6 Years in Jail? Here's What We Know So Far