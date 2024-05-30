What Is Omarion's Net Worth? Exploring The Musician's Wealth And Fortune

The R&B singer has impressed his fans with his talent. Omarion who is widely appreciated for his dancing talents, is also an actor and a singer who has collaborated with various artists throughout his career. Rising to fame in the 2000s, Omarion's net worth is as formidable as his career.

His fans have followed his career from the start, eager to learn every detail about the artist, including Omarion's height and age, and have always been curious about his financial success.

The Post to Be artist made a significant mark in the music industry with his boy band, enjoying immense success with chart-topping hits. Eventually, Omarion embarked on a solo career, releasing not only platinum but also multi-platinum albums, further solidifying his position in the music industry and increasing his net worth.

He later ventured into reality television, which brought him additional fame and financial success.

What is Omarion’s net worth?

R&B singer Omarion is renowned not only for his mesmerizing voice but also for his songwriting skills, dancing, and acting. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Omarion's net worth is estimated at $6 million.

He began his career with the R&B boy band B2K, which gained prominence in the early 2000s. However, the group disbanded in 2004.

Since then, the You Like It artist has pursued a solo career, further enhancing his net worth. To date, he has released three studio albums as a solo artist.

Early Life of Omarion

Born on November 12, 1984, Omarion’s real name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry. He was born in Inglewood, California, and has a younger brother named O’Ryan. While even the brother happens to be a singer, both the artists are the kids of father Trent Grandberry and mother Leslie Burrell.

Omarion set out on his dancing journey by joining the girl band Before Dark as a background dancer. This talented group also specialized in R&B music, and Omarion frequently made appearances in their music videos.

In addition to appearing in several music videos of Before Dark, the Comfort artist has also appeared in commercials for Kellogg's Corn Pops as well as another big brand McDonald's.

He then became the lead singer of B2K, the boy band he is actually known for.

The rise of B2K

The artist joined the boy band B2K in 1999. Previously known as Omari Ishmael Grandberry, he adopted the stage name Omarion. If you're wondering what B2K stands for, it's an acronym for Boys of the New Millennium.

After their formation, a pivotal event that helped establish their identity and boosted Omarion's net worth was touring with Lil Bow Wow. They served as the opening act for the artist during his extensive tour.

The band released their debut single, Uh Huh, in 2001. They soon followed with their full-length debut album, a self-titled project, B2K.

Released on March 12, 2002, the album became a hit on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 2. It also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In December of the same year, B2K released their second album, Pandemonium! This album was supported by the hit single Bump, Bump, Bump, featuring P. Diddy.

Bump, Bump, Bump reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite their massive and continuous success, the group decided to disband in early 2004.

Solo career of Omarion

After embarking on his solo career, Omarion released his debut album titled O. This project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned the Take It to the Floor artist a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. To date, the album O has sold more than 758,000 copies in the United States.

Omarion's second album, 21, also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was featured on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

In 2004, Omarion ventured into acting, appearing in several films. He was particularly praised for his role in You Got Served. Later, he starred in the thriller Somebody Help Me and lent his voice to the character Fifteen Cent in The Proud Family Movie. He also co-produced and appeared in Feel the Noise.

These endeavors have undoubtedly contributed to an increase in Omarion's net worth. But there's more.

In March 2009, Lil Wayne announced that Omarion had joined his record label, Young Money Entertainment. However, Omarion left the label after just four months.

In August 2018, Omarion joined the cast of the hit VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, appearing alongside his mother and then-girlfriend, Apryl Jones.

Personal Life of Omarion

With all that blessed fame and a grand Omarion’s net worth, he is even blessed with a daughter and a son. It was during the early days of 2014 when he and his ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones announced that they were expecting a baby.

The artist welcomed his first baby who is a son that same year, and then two years later, the couple had a daughter in 2016.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

