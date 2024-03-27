What Type Of Ring Did Joey Graziadei Give Kelsey Anderson On The Bachelor Finale? All About The Iconic Bling

The Bachelor heartthrob Joey Graziadei didn't leave anything to chance when it came to choosing the perfect engagement ring for his soon-to-be fiancée, Kelsey Anderson. With a sparkle in his eye and a heart full of certainty, Joey says that while he had rehearsed the grand gesture of proposing countless times in his mind, he always knew which hand he wanted to adorn with the ring of eternal love.

Bachelor Joey Graziadei proposed to Kelsey with a dazzling 4-carat diamond ring, carefully chosen to reflect her radiant and unique personality. Joining the conversation, Joey, Kelsey, and renowned celebrity jewelry designer Neil Lane spill the beans on the exquisite sparkler, sharing every glittering detail of this symbol of their love.

Joey delightedly shares how he had envisioned his proposal to Kelsey, and it unfolded exactly as he imagined on Monday night's season finale. He told People. "I didn't ever grab someone else's hand, I want that to be known. [Hers] was the only hand I ever grabbed,"

Joey scours for the ultimate ring: Tailored to fit Kelsey's finger flair

At 28, Joey was on a mission to find the perfect ring for Kelsey, ensuring it was tailor-made for her hand alone. Luckily, their pre-proposal discussions included Kelsey's favorite cut, making the selection process a breeze for the thoughtful groom-to-be.

“She's explained that because she thinks that she has longer fingers, which I think are beautiful, she likes the more elongated cut, because she thinks it looks more feminine on her hand," Joey says. “I think she could wear anything on her hand, and it would look beautiful.”

Joey nails it! With Neil Lane's help, crafts perfect art deco ring for Kelsey's 25-Year dream

In perfect alignment with 25-year-old Kelsey's desires, and with the expert guidance of celebrity jewelry designer and Bachelor Nation favorite Neil Lane, Joey selected an Art Deco-inspired ring.

This stunning piece boasts an emerald-cut diamond at its center, flanked on either side by two shield-shaped side stones. Resting on a platinum band adorned with 18 brilliant-cut diamonds, the three focal diamonds collectively weigh around 4 carats, epitomizing elegance, and timeless beauty.

Neil Lane crafts symbol of love

Lane noted that it was paramount for Joey to discover a ring that encapsulated "Kelsey's radiance, uniqueness, joy, and sentimental nature," particularly because he visibly illuminated whenever discussing the exceptional qualities of his beloved fiancée.

Lane tells PEOPLE, “He shared that the jewelry she wears daily all had sentimental value, including a piece from her late mother, so he did not take choosing a ring lightly. He also divulged that he'd been in love with Kelsey for some time."

Love at first sight: Kelsey's instant connection with Joey's ring proclaims forever

The seasoned jewelry designer, known for crafting numerous rings for Bachelor Nation, reveals to PEOPLE the significance behind the shield-shaped diamonds on the ring, symbolizing the couple's commitment to "protecting" each other.

Meanwhile, Kelsey shares her certainty, expressing that she instantly knew Joey had her in his heart when she laid eyes on the ring he chose.

She says, “I saw the ring, I was like, ‘Yeah, it was always going to be me, think it's stunning, and I never want to take it off again.”

Bachelor Finale bliss: Joey proposes to Kelsey amidst Tulum's romantic backdrop

In a whirlwind of romance on Monday's season finale of The Bachelor, Joey and Kelsey sealed their love with an engagement ring exchange, prompted by Daisy Kent's self-elimination as the other finalist.

Against the picturesque backdrop of Tulum, Mexico, Joey poured his heart out to Kelsey, expressing his desire for her everlasting companionship before dropping to one knee to pop the question.

He said to Kelsey on the beach, “Kelsey, we have had the experience of a lifetime."

“I think back on how proud we should be with how strong of a connection we built in such a short period of time. I knew early on that there was something different about you and I just wanted to learn more. Whether it was walking through the streets of Ronda or seeing New Orleans through your eyes, and even just experiencing the beauty of Tulum, everything we do, we just enjoy each other, and it has been seemingly easy at times.”

Joey's heartfelt promise: Overcoming hurdles, sealing love with Neil Lane's sparkle

Acknowledging the hurdles they conquered throughout the season, Joey reassured his soon-to-be bride that their love would prevail. With unwavering devotion, he expressed his profound love for her before dropping to one knee and presenting the stunning Neil Lane Couture diamond ring he carefully selected.

He added, “There is something about you, you have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It’s a feeling I’ve never had before. I know during this time we built a very strong flame and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you’re in my life.”

Overwhelmed with joy, Kelsey gleefully accepted his heartfelt proposal, sealing their love with a resounding "yes."

