Where To Watch M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap At Home; KNOW More About The Film

Due to its triumphant performance in the theater, fans can now enjoy M. Night Shyamalan’s at-home thriller Trap. Even if the film is somehow running in theaters, it is available as a streaming video as of Thursday, August 29 at 9 p.m. PT or Friday, August 30 at 12 a.m. ET.

You can now order from Trap digitally in 4K Ultra HD for more than twenty-four dollars on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other VOD websites. The film has been released by Warner Bros. Pictures, and it should be streaming on... It should be some time in the end of September or first week of October.

Fans who still wish to enjoy the movie’s theatrical feel can purchase tickets on cs.com, Fandango.com and other sites.

The film Trap has been penned and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, within the context of Cooper, played by Josh Hartnett, who looks like a mild and soft-spoken firefighter by occupation. He takes his little daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) for a babysitter to the concert, where she sings her favorite popstar Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan). Unfortunately, it is not the whole story, for Cooper is actually ‘The Butcher’, a serial killer. This concert is part of a trap to catch him. During the entire movie of Trap, Cooper has to find a way out from under the authorities while not exposing his darkness to his own little daughter.

The cast is composed of Hayley Mills, Alison Pill, Jonathan Langdon, Mark Bacolcol, Marnie McPhail, Kid Cudi, Marcia Bennett, Russ Lochlan Miller and others. No matter whether you watch it at the theaters or at home, it is promising that the movie will be an adventure of a lifetime in Trap.

