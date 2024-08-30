Rod Stewart Shuts Down Marriage Worries With Penny Lancaster; KNOW More

Rod Stewart, who is a remarkable 79 years old and a rocker with nine lives, chose to clarify the state of his marriage with Penny Lancaster through his social media account. Some recent reports were suggesting that all was not well with the couple, but Stewart quickly put those rumors to rest.

Stewart went to his Instagram account on August 29 in reply to other erroneous articles stating a rift between him and his wife and looking for reconciliation. He pointed out that there is still harmony in the house. It was also said that the couple had arguments on whether to settle permanently in the US or return to residence in the UK.

In his post, Stewart explained that they had already come back to the U.K. one year ago, regardless of all purposes and structures of these relations. Not surprisingly, they still have houses in several countries, including one in Los Angeles, which they decided to retain after having an enjoyable summer there with their family and friends.

Stewart further explained that two out of eight children that he has reside within the family home in L.A. turning to hold more reason than even the playful distractions of L.A. to the houses.

Those who read his post were shocked to see him say that there is no disharmony in his marriage. He said many things in love with Lancaster and said that after 27 years of marriage they are even more in love now. In the last sentence of his statement, he termed himself as “Rod, ‘a very lucky man’ Stewart.”

Rod Stewart Penny Lancaster first hit it off in 1999, which was around the time when he had just split from his ex, Rachel Hunter. Penny Lancaster entered Rod’s love story while Mr. Stewart entertained friends in the Dorchester Hotel, London. It has been said many times by Stewart that Lancaster mended his broken heart after he got divorced.

The couple most recently renewed their 17 years of marriage, which, as Stewart puts it, means they have been together for 25 years. The recent post made by Stewart was exactly two months after this said anniversary post and is evidence of the health of this marriage. According to the post, as Rod Stewart would want it, the marriage is still in existence, as gossip mongers would have it.

