Which Rank Did Keanu Reeves Finish In Toyota GR Cup? Find Out As John Wick Star Makes Car Racing Debut

Keanu Reeves, a Hollywood actor, has officially entered the professional car racing scene. On Saturday, October 5, the actor, well known for his appearances in The Matrix and the John Wick series, competed in the Toyota GR Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This is Reeves' first step into professional racing, although having previous track experience. Let's look at his performance and what comes next for the actor-turned-racer.

Keanu Reeves qualified 31st out of 35 racers for the Toyota GR Cup, a competitive spec-racing series set up alongside the Indy 8 Hour sports car race.

Throughout the race, Reeves climbed to 21st place before an unfortunate mishap caused his car to spin out during the second half. Despite the spin at Turn 9, Reeves recovered quickly avoiding any serious collision or injury.

According to the AP, Reeves finished 25th in the race. This effort may not have gotten him to the top, but finishing the race was a good start for someone who was new to the professional racing industry. Many praised Reeves' ability to remain calm after the spin and finish the race while navigating what was described as a challenging course.

One standout aspect of Reeves' race was his custom car. Driving the No. 92 BRZRKR, the vehicle promoted Reeves' graphic novel The Book of Elsewhere, published in July 2023.

The novel, which has a large following, was an interesting tie-in for fans of both his acting career and his other creative fields. His participation in the race drew attention not only for his involvement in motorsports but also for promoting his other projects.

Reeves was on a team with Cody Jones, a member of the popular YouTube group Dude Perfect. The partnership created a buzz online, with fans of both Reeves and Dude Perfect tuning in to watch them compete in the event.

Despite this being Reeves' first professional race, the actor is no stranger to competitive racing. Keanu took part in a celebrity race in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2009.

He did well at that event, winning the race. This previous experience provided Reeves with some expertise in competitive driving, but moving up to a professional series like the Toyota GR Cup presents a new challenge.

Fans of the actor will be thrilled to hear that Reeves will have another chance to show himself as a racer. He will compete in another Toyota GR Cup event on Sunday, October 6, at the same Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Many will be looking to see whether Reeves can improve on his 25th-place performance and potentially climb up the rankings.

