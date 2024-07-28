Who Are Celine Dion's Kids? All We Know About Her Children Amid Paris Olympics Comeback Performance

The legendary My Heart Will Go On singer Celine Dion is one of the world's most beloved singers, and fans are eagerly awaiting her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Known for her beautiful voice, Celine Dion, who has been a Grammy Award winner six times, often talks about her children. Here's everything you need to know about the Queen of Power Ballads' family.

Who are Celine Dion's children?

Celine Dion, the youngest of fourteen siblings, has a smaller family of her own. The French Canadian singer has three children, all with her late husband and manager, René Angélil.

Their oldest son, René-Charles, was born in 2001. They also have twin sons, Eddy and Nelson, born in 2010. Eddy is named after Eddy Marnay, who produced Celine's first five albums, and Nelson is named after Nelson Mandela.

René-Charles has followed in his mother's footsteps, pursuing his own musical career.

René-Charles launches rap career as RC with hit singles and album

René-Charles started a rap career under the names RC and Bigtip, releasing several SoundCloud singles and an album that has garnered hundreds of thousands of streams. He began by covering songs by The Weeknd.

In 2022, Dion posted a birthday tribute to her eldest son on Instagram, praising his intelligence, generosity, courage, and sensitivity. Her eldest son, a musician like his parents, released an EP in 2021 under the name RC Angélil, featuring tracks like Mamba Mentality and MONEY, THRILLS, AND REST. Dion expressed her pride and joy in having a son who shares her passion for music.

In October 2020, Dion celebrated her twins' tenth birthday by sharing childhood photos on Instagram, expressing how much joy and pride they bring to her life and acknowledging their late father.

In November 2023, Dion and her sons, who are hockey fans, visited the Montreal Canadiens in the locker room after a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Dion shared on Instagram how much fun they had and thanked the team for the memorable visit.

