BTS’ Jungkook poses with Latto on sets of Seven; ARMYS react to American rapper’s resurfaced xenophobic tweets

On July 15, Latto released the picture alongside BTS’ Jungkook on the funeral set of his solo release Seven and they look amazing! The fans were excited to see him and Latto collaborate ever since they revealed her as the featured artist. But at the same time, while scrolling through Latto’s tweets, they found her old racist tweets where she poked fun at Asian folks. Seeing this, ARMYs were angry at her xenophobic mindset. One said that ‘she jumped at the chance to get attention through BTS and Jungkook but would still end up hating his kind’.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut track Seven:

Jungkook's solo single 'Seven (feat. Latto)', was released simultaneously worldwide on July 14 and reached number one on the iTunes 'Top Song' chart on July 15 in 106 nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France. The clean rendition and instrumental form of 'Seven', which were unveiled together, were positioned second and third on the iTunes 'Top Tune' charts in different nations/areas and prevailed with regards to expanding in popularity, the first self-made track Still With You and My You, which was recently released officially were additionally positioned high. Seven also dominated the domestic charts. It topped both Genie and Bugs' real-time charts and the top spot in Melon's top 100. The music video for Seven is also getting a lot of attention. The music video quickly rose to the top of YouTube's most popular video charts in a number of countries and regions. Within four hours, it had surpassed 10 million views, and as of July 15, it had surpassed 32.71 million views.

BTS’ Jungkook talks about Han So Hee during Seven MV:

After the release of Seven, his first solo album, Jungkook turned on a live broadcast on Weverse on July 14 and had time to speak to fans. Jungkook's new song 'Seven' is an energetic song with verses about needing to be with the individual you love the entire week, and a similar plot goes on in the music video. Han So Hee, an actress, played Jungkook's lover at this time. "Han So Hee helped me with the role and she helped me a lot during filming," Jungkook stated. "From the beginning, I thought about how to manage the plot, yet as soon as the camera was rolling, she acted so well."

