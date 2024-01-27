Who Is Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend? TV Star Splits With Partner After Nearly 1 Year Together

Rumors have been swirling for months about a potential romance between Grammy-winning rapper Common and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson. While the two stars have dodged direct questions about their relationship status in the past, they finally seemed to confirm that they are more than just friends during Hudson's recent appearance on her talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

How They Met

In a segment that aired on January 20th, Common joined Hudson as a guest on her show. As the two sat side by side on the couch, Hudson asked Common what first attracted him to her when they met on the set of the upcoming film "Breathe." With a smile, Common called Hudson "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met." He gushed about her beautiful spirit and energy, saying "You are a queen, and you know, you shine bright."

Hudson seemed delighted by the compliments, responding "Aww shucks!" and playfully nudging Common. But she wasn't done teasing the rapper, quipping "You didn't meet me first on 'Breathe,' we've known each other for years!" Common laughed and agreed, clarifying that while they met on the set of the film, they had known each other for over 15 years. He called Hudson "family" and said their relationship now is "a happy place."

Rumors Spark in 2020

The flirty exchange between Common and Hudson seemed to confirm long-standing rumors that the two are romantically involved. Eyewitnesses first spotted the pair together in 2020, with sources telling People magazine that Common and Hudson were "all smiles and very affectionate" on a dinner date in New York City. Over the next two years, Common and Hudson were photographed together several more times, usually engaged in PDA like holding hands or with his arm around her. However, neither star publicly addressed the nature of their relationship until now.

Fueling Speculation in 2022

Common and Hudson first met in 2008 while filming "The Secret Life of Bees." At the time, both were in high-profile relationships with other celebrities - Common was dating singer Erykah Badu and Hudson was engaged to wrestler David Otunga, with whom she shares a son.

Eyewitnesses said the pair were "all smiles and very affectionate" that night, fueling speculation that their long-standing friendship had blossomed into something more. Over the next two years, Common and Hudson were photographed together on multiple occasions in various cities, usually holding hands or with his arm around her in what appeared to be very intimate poses. However, neither star directly addressed the dating rumors until their appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Confirming their Romance

On the show, when Hudson asked Common what first attracted him to her, he gushed about her beauty and bright spirit without directly confirming they are a couple. But his affectionate words and the pair's obvious chemistry seemed to all but confirm to viewers that Common and Hudson are more than just friends. After their appearance, many news outlets reported that the two stars had "seemingly confirmed their rumored romance."

Continued Praise for One Another

In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment after the show aired, a source close to the couple said "Jennifer and Common have been spending a lot of time together and are in a happy place."

Common further fueled romance rumors during a January 2022 interview on "The Breakfast Club" radio show. When asked about Hudson, Common smiled and said "She's beautiful, talented, and amazing." He praised Hudson for always being her authentic self and called her a wonderful human being, though he stopped short of directly confirming they are dating.

Finding Love After Hard Times

A look back at Common and Hudson's relationship timeline shows they have known each other for over 15 years but only recently took their friendship to a romantic level. Both exude joy and affection when discussing one another in interviews or appearing together, a stark difference from when they dodged questions about their bond in the past. While neither Common nor Hudson have used the word "girlfriend" or "boyfriend" to define their status, their loving teases and compliments for one another on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" all but confirmed to the world that they are happily an item.

As Common said, their relationship is in "a happy place" - a refreshing change from the dark times both stars have endured in past romances and personal struggles. Fans are delighted to see the Grammy and Oscar-winning talents find love and comfort in one another after so many years. Only time will tell where Common and Hudson's romance goes from here, but it's clear they have the utmost respect, admiration and affection for one another.

In conclusion, after months of evading questions about their relationship status, Common and Jennifer Hudson seemed to confirm they are more than friends during their recent appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," where they exchanged flirty compliments and teases. While neither used labels to define their bond, the obvious chemistry and affection between Common and Hudson, coupled with eyewitness accounts and their glowing quotes about one another in interviews, all indicate the longtime friends have taken their relationship to a romantic level. Both stars appear overjoyed in one another's company and say they have found a "happy place" together after enduring past hardships - bringing delight to their many fans.

