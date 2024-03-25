Who Is Sacha Baron Cohen? Know More About The Actor As Rebel Wilson Accuses Him Of Threatening Her Over Memoir

According to Rebel Wilson, the hitherto unidentified Hollywood “asshole” who is purportedly trying to prevent her from writing about her co-star Sacha Baron Cohen in her upcoming biography, Rebel Rising, is indeed Sacha Baron Cohen.

Rebel Wilson talks about her unconventional journey

Wilson said last week on Instagram that she planned to write a whole chapter in her book on “a massive asshole” she had worked with in Hollywood in the past, but she didn’t say who the person was, what project they worked on together, or anything else.

“People said things like, ‘I have a no-asshole policy’, which means like, yeah, I don’t work with assholes,’” when I first moved to Hollywood. I thought, “Oh yeah. That seems reasonable or rational, in fact.” Wilson states in a March 15 Instagram video. “But after working with a huge asshole, it really dawned on me [what the older people in the industry meant], and yeah, I definitely have a no-assholes policy now. Chapter 23 is about said asshole,” Wilson continued. “That man was an enormous asshole.”

Rebel Rising by Wilson will be available everywhere on April 2 in print, ebook, and audio format. Simon & Schuster will publish the book following Wilson’s “unconventional journey” to fame in Hollywood following his upbringing in Australia. Wilson posted an update on her social media over the weekend, claiming that the star in issue had hired attorneys and a “crisis PR manager” to “threaten” her and get her to stop posting about him.

“In my novel, I wrote about an asshole. Now, Wilson stated in a since-removed Instagram Story, as reported by Us Weekly, “That asshole is trying to threaten me.” “He’s brought in lawyers and a crisis PR manager.” He’s attempting to prevent news of my book from getting out. However, when the book is published, everyone will be aware of the reality. Wilson declared on Sunday in another Instagram Story that the actor in question is Baron Cohen, saying, “PR crisis managers and expensive solicitors cannot intimidate or silence me.” Sacha Baron Cohen is the “asshole” I refer to in one chapter of my book.

Baron Cohen and Wilson collaborated on the 2016 comedy Grimsby. Wilson portrayed the girlfriend of Baron Cohen’s character Nobby in the movie, an English football hooligan who turns into a top spy. Isla Fisher, Baron Cohen’s real-life wife, Penélope Cruz, and Mark Strong also acted in the movie.

Wilson talks about Cohen’s misdemeanor

Wilson has already alluded to conflict and arguments around her part in Grimsby. Regarding her experience working on the Louis Leterrier film, Wilson made remarks to the radio program Kyle and Jackie O in 2014, which were covered by Australia’s Courier-Mail newspaper. Zach Wilson remarked, “Sacha is so outrageous. He says, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ every single day. And I say, “No!” I told Sacha, “I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me,” as we share the same American agent.

Wilson continues, “He says, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny,’ every day. Do you recall when I performed that nude scene in Borat? It was quite funny. He hired a body double for the nude scene, and on the last day, I felt like I had the argument won.”

“Then in the final scene,” she went on. “Rebel, could you just stick your finger up my butt?” he exclaimed. “What do you mean, Sacha?” I asked. “It isn’t written in the script.” He said, “Look, it’ll be a really funny bit. I’ll just pull down my trousers; you just stick your finger up my butt.” Wilson and Baron Cohen reportedly agreed on one specific Grimsby scene, with Wilson’s character slapping Cohen’s butt, according to The Courier-Mail.

Wilson said she was "threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the star" after "immediately" phoning her agency and complaining to the movie studio. She described everything as "disgusting."

In 2021, Wilson told the BBC about another incident in which she claimed to have been harassed by a "big-time" film director. The man in question allegedly promised to support Wilson's comedic career. At the time, she claimed, "He kept trying to give me more and more alcohol." The Australian actress claimed to have heard the director's wife tell her husband, "You've got Rebel in that hotel room, you were going to sleep with her," over the phone. When Wilson heard that comment, she said she realized something was wrong. "Oh my God, what is this for the first time, I wondered at that moment. "What's going on?" she asked, adding that she quickly left the room before things became worse.

